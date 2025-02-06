We are finally getting a break with the snow, but frigid temperatures will continue through the weekend.

“Expect sunshine with cold temperatures on Friday,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said Thursday. “Highs will edge towards 40 degrees.”

Mostly dry, cold with some snow over the weekend

The lows on Friday night will be in the 20s in most parts of the region. Of course, that means we need to watch out for the ice.

Here’s what some of the roads looked like around Everett earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/XzdRCbbYSX — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 6, 2025

“With mainly clear skies, the coldest night since January 2024 is likely to start Friday with a Cold Weather Advisory in effect for morning lows in the teens in the colder spots to the low to mid-20s in the cities of the Sound,” KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard said. “Highs on Friday could approach 40 as another weather system moves in. This will produce some light to moderate snow into late Friday night and early Saturday before a drying trend. Travel could be difficult again Saturday morning.”

More weather: Icy conditions left challenges on Thursday

Over the weekend, “the weather pattern will offer more clouds and the threat of more light and spotty snow showers,” Buehner said. Expect the high on Saturday and Sunday to be near 40 across the lowlands, with lows in the 20s.

Mostly dry, but cold over the weekend

“Drier weather is probable into later Saturday and Sunday but we can’t say for sure there won’t be a snow or mixed precipitation shower at times,” Allard said. “Same into early next week.”

There will be overnight and morning ice through the Monday morning commute.

The melt LOOKS like it has started in #Bothell And… blue skies… the #snow has ended! Still slushy on the sides and center of secondary #roads @KIRONewsradio @Mynorthwest pic.twitter.com/8ssKJmy6dK — Luke Duecy (@LukeKIRO) February 6, 2025

As much as most of us are looking for warmer temperatures, Buehner said the cold snap is anticipated through next week, including Valentine’s Day.

“The outlook maintains good odds on coller-tan-average temperatures and tips the odds on wetter-than-average conditions,” Buehner said.

The good news in this bout of bad weather is that it is helping the snowpack, which is very much needed.

Power outages mostly solved

After having tens of thousands without power over Thursday, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) restored most residents by Thursday afternoon. Only a couple thousand were without electricity on Thursday afternoon.

Snow great for skiers, snowpack

“If you’re planning to enjoy the snow in the mountains, there has been some fresh snow since last weekend,” Buehner said. “Both Stevens Pass and Mount Baker had about a foot of snow since the start of the month.”

