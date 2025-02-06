Seattleites and Washingtonians woke up Thursday morning to snow once more, extending this wintry weather into the weekend.

East Seattle, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle and other neighborhoods were greeted with new batches of overnight snow, with some falling between 3 and 4 a.m. Areas near Matthews Beach received a dumping of snow around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Cliff Mass: Expect ‘serious’ snow tonight, up to two inches may wreck commutes

The Lake City area of Seattle received one to two inches of snow overnight.

The winter conditions have also caused power outages for many. As of 7 a.m., Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported nearly 24,000 people have lost power across 66 different outages.

The Lake Forest Park area had an outage that affected 3,900 customers, Seattle City Light confirmed with KIRO 7. Additionally, Snohomish County had a power outage affecting 3,285 residents, while Cowlitz County had one affecting 2,057 people.

“Additional snow showers are expected through Thursday morning across portions of Western Washington,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle reported on X. “Locally moderate to heavy snow is possible tonight, primarily between Olympia to Arlington. Make sure to monitor forecasts and give yourself extra time if traveling.”

❄️MORE SNOW TONIGHT❄️ Expect 1-3” of snow across most of Puget Sound. Another snow day looks likely for the kids (woohoo!) — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) February 6, 2025

Like Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) canceled in-person instruction across all of its campuses due to snow and hazardous road conditions. Remote learning will start at the same time as a typical school day.

Many areas, both north and west of Seattle, had snow overnight or early Thursday morning. Everett, for example, received three inches of snow. Lake Stevens received nearly two inches.

Downtown Everett is feeling it pic.twitter.com/S2XMOPaT5U — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 6, 2025

It’s coming down in Lake Stevens! About 1.8” over the last 6 hours, about another 1” expected through the day pic.twitter.com/vbDC1IUE8m — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 6, 2025

Meteorologist: Expect snow ‘to linger’ through the weekend

11:10 PM | A heavier band of snow moving up across Snohomish county now. WSDOT are cameras showing snow sticking to roadways. If you need to drive, remember to take it slow in the snow. #wawx pic.twitter.com/e92c17o6lt — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 6, 2025

McCollum park is untrodden – except for the parking lot where I just saw a pickup truck driver blowing off some steam with donuts pic.twitter.com/0XIZh6t45J — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 6, 2025

