PACIFIC NORTHWEST WEATHER NEWS & FORECASTS

Thousands lose power as Western WA wakes up to fresh snow

Feb 6, 2025, 5:24 AM | Updated: 8:30 am

A neighborhood block in Capitol Hill covered in snow. (Photo: MyNorthwest staff)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattleites and Washingtonians woke up Thursday morning to snow once more, extending this wintry weather into the weekend.

East Seattle, Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle and other neighborhoods were greeted with new batches of overnight snow, with some falling between 3 and 4 a.m. Areas near Matthews Beach received a dumping of snow around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Cliff Mass: Expect ‘serious’ snow tonight, up to two inches may wreck commutes

The Lake City area of Seattle received one to two inches of snow overnight.

The winter conditions have also caused power outages for many. As of 7 a.m., Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported nearly 24,000 people have lost power across 66 different outages.

The Lake Forest Park area had an outage that affected 3,900 customers, Seattle City Light confirmed with KIRO 7. Additionally, Snohomish County had a power outage affecting 3,285 residents, while Cowlitz County had one affecting 2,057 people.

“Additional snow showers are expected through Thursday morning across portions of Western Washington,” the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle reported on X. “Locally moderate to heavy snow is possible tonight, primarily between Olympia to Arlington. Make sure to monitor forecasts and give yourself extra time if traveling.”

Like Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) canceled in-person instruction across all of its campuses due to snow and hazardous road conditions. Remote learning will start at the same time as a typical school day.

Many areas, both north and west of Seattle, had snow overnight or early Thursday morning. Everett, for example, received three inches of snow. Lake Stevens received nearly two inches.

Meteorologist: Expect snow ‘to linger’ through the weekend

This is a developing story, check back for updates 

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Thousands lose power as Western WA wakes up to fresh snow