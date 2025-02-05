Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

PACIFIC NORTHWEST WEATHER NEWS & FORECASTS

Meteorologist: Expect snow ‘to linger’ through the weekend

Feb 5, 2025, 7:15 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

snow seattle...

Snow on Wednesday morning in Central Capitol Hill. (Photo: MyNorthwest staff)

(Photo: MyNorthwest staff)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Fresh snow and icy conditions greeted many this morning throughout the Puget Sound region, including several neighborhoods in Seattle.

Downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, West Seattle and other pockets of the city were covered in snow Wednesday morning, prompting Seattle Public Schools to shut down its campuses for the day in favor of remote learning. Virtual classes have been delayed for two hours.

“We had a heavier band of snow that came in early this morning, right before the commute time,” Logan Howard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle, said.

More local weather: Frigid cold, bad commute conditions, weekend snow ahead for Seattle

The Lake Washington School District also closed its schools down for the day.

“One to three inches, with the higher amounts on the east side towards Bellevue and over towards the foothills,” Howard added. “But we did see around an inch here in the Seattle metro.”

Road conditions due to snow

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is using salt and sand to treat the roads during severe weather, hoping it will curb any crashes or accidents during early morning commutes — when there’s both snow and ice on the road.

According to traffic reporter Chris Sullivan, weather-related accidents and spin-outs have occurred on Interstate 405 (northbound), Interstate 520 and Interstate 5, while roads have been blocked off in Bellevue due to a crash involving multiple cars.

From bomb cyclones to wildfires: Honor National Weatherperson’s Day Wednesday

Two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles were hit Wednesday morning by drivers due to slick road conditions. WSDOT crews are asking for drivers to be extra careful.

The snow isn’t going anywhere

Temperatures are also expected to fall back to below-freezing again tonight, meaning more snow could accumulate.

“Tonight into early tomorrow morning, at least for the Seattle area, we could see another inch or two of snow,” Howard said.

By Friday, some sunshine is expected to appear. Cold temperatures — approximately 10 degrees cooler than early February averages — are expected to remain. It does not mean the snow, or snow-like conditions, is leaving the Pacific Northwest.

“Generally, we still have lingering snow or rain snow showers in the forecast, at least all through this weekend and even early next week,” Howard said.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Pacific Northwest Weather News & Forecasts

Photo: Snow seen in Seattle in February 2025....

Jason Rantz

Cliff Mass: Expect ‘serious’ snow tonight, up to two inches may wreck commutes

The general Seattle area is not done with the snow and cold weather.

12 hours ago

snow seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Meteorologist: Expect snow ‘to linger’ through the weekend

Fresh snow and icy conditions greeted many this morning throughout the Puget Sound region, including several neighborhoods in Seattle.

18 hours ago

Photo: This satellite image taken Nov. 19, 2024 and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Ad...

Ted Buehner

From bomb cyclones to wildfires: Honor National Weatherperson’s Day Wednesday

Wednesday, February 5, is a day to show appreciation for all those who provide Americans with the best weather forecasts -- named National Weatherperson's Day.

20 hours ago

Icy driving conditions in Auburn....

Bill Kaczaraba

Frigid cold, bad commute conditions, weekend snow ahead for Seattle

The Pacific Northwest is entering a deep freeze. That and predictions of a rain/snow mix will make moving about treacherous. “The stubborn cold low pressure aloft is forecast to remain just off the coast through Wednesday before finally moving onshore Thursday,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “Spotty rain or snow showers continue to […]

2 days ago

Snow and cold temperates along the King and Snohomish County line. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthw...

Ted Buehner

Brrrrr… Baby, it’s cold outside; Chance of snow through the week

If you're looking for a quick warm-up this week, it's not going to happen.

3 days ago

A school bus drives in the snow. (Photo: Pete Bannan, Getty Images)...

Frank Sumrall

School closures: What’s open, closed and delayed?

Several schools have announced they will either delay the start of school after a weekend of intense winter weather, or cancel school altogether.

3 days ago

Meteorologist: Expect snow ‘to linger’ through the weekend