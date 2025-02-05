Your local weather authorities have been quite busy this fall and winter. There was the November bomb cyclone, wildfires in the Los Angeles area in December and January and now the latest cold snap with an ongoing threat of lowland snow.

Feb. 5 is a day to show appreciation for all those who provide Americans with the best weather, water and climate forecasts, along with important warning services in the world — named National Weatherperson’s Day.

Latest weather: Frigid cold, bad commute conditions, weekend snow ahead for Seattle

On this date, National Weatherperson’s Day honors the birth of one of America’s first weather observers, John Jeffries in 1744. He began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774 and took the first weather balloon observation in 1784.

Today, you can get a weather forecast from many resources such as through TV or radio, on a website or via a smartphone app. Behind those forecasts are dedicated meteorologists and weather anchors helping you plan your day and issuing warnings to help keep you safe.

Looking at the forecast process amid National Weatherperson’s Day

Weather forecast information starts with National Weather Service meteorologists working around the clock. They use weather data and forecast guidance to issue public weather, river, marine and aviation forecasts, along with climatic data used by engineers, utilities, researchers and more. Also, forecasts to help firefighters confront wildfires and emergency management officials to address all kinds of hazards.

Others involved in the nation’s weather establishment include 9,000 volunteer Cooperative Observers who measure daily temperature and precipitation. Also, 400,000 volunteer Skywarn weather spotters, thousands of volunteer amateur radio operators and citizen observers in the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network.

Groundhog Day: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

TV weather anchors are the most visible members of America’s weather team. Commercial weather companies provide tailor-made forecast information for clients. They all use National Weather Service data to share forecast and warning information on TV, radio, the web and through mobile apps.

And finally, researchers develop ways to further enhance forecast and warning accuracy. So on February 5, National Weatherperson’s Day, take the opportunity to offer appreciation to your local weather authorities.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of his stories here and follow him on X.