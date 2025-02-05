Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

PACIFIC NORTHWEST WEATHER NEWS & FORECASTS

From bomb cyclones to wildfires: Honor National Weatherperson’s Day Wednesday

Feb 5, 2025, 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:22 am

Photo: This satellite image taken Nov. 19, 2024 and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Ad...

This satellite image taken Nov. 19, 2024 and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows weather gathering in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson's Day. (Image: NOAA via AP)

(Image: NOAA via AP)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Your local weather authorities have been quite busy this fall and winter. There was the November bomb cyclone, wildfires in the Los Angeles area in December and January and now the latest cold snap with an ongoing threat of lowland snow.

Feb. 5 is a day to show appreciation for all those who provide Americans with the best weather, water and climate forecasts, along with important warning services in the world — named National Weatherperson’s Day.

Latest weather: Frigid cold, bad commute conditions, weekend snow ahead for Seattle

On this date, National Weatherperson’s Day honors the birth of one of America’s first weather observers, John Jeffries in 1744. He began taking daily weather observations in Boston in 1774 and took the first weather balloon observation in 1784.

Today, you can get a weather forecast from many resources such as through TV or radio, on a website or via a smartphone app. Behind those forecasts are dedicated meteorologists and weather anchors helping you plan your day and issuing warnings to help keep you safe.

Looking at the forecast process amid National Weatherperson’s Day

Weather forecast information starts with National Weather Service meteorologists working around the clock. They use weather data and forecast guidance to issue public weather, river, marine and aviation forecasts, along with climatic data used by engineers, utilities, researchers and more. Also, forecasts to help firefighters confront wildfires and emergency management officials to address all kinds of hazards.

Others involved in the nation’s weather establishment include 9,000 volunteer Cooperative Observers who measure daily temperature and precipitation. Also, 400,000 volunteer Skywarn weather spotters, thousands of volunteer amateur radio operators and citizen observers in the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network.

Groundhog Day: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

TV weather anchors are the most visible members of America’s weather team. Commercial weather companies provide tailor-made forecast information for clients. They all use National Weather Service data to share forecast and warning information on TV, radio, the web and through mobile apps.

And finally, researchers develop ways to further enhance forecast and warning accuracy. So on February 5, National Weatherperson’s Day, take the opportunity to offer appreciation to your local weather authorities.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of his stories here and follow him on X

Pacific Northwest Weather News & Forecasts

Photo: Snow seen in Seattle in February 2025....

Jason Rantz

Cliff Mass: Expect ‘serious’ snow tonight, up to two inches may wreck commutes

The general Seattle area is not done with the snow and cold weather.

13 hours ago

snow seattle...

Frank Sumrall

Meteorologist: Expect snow ‘to linger’ through the weekend

Fresh snow and icy conditions greeted many this morning throughout the Puget Sound region, including several neighborhoods in Seattle.

18 hours ago

Photo: This satellite image taken Nov. 19, 2024 and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Ad...

Ted Buehner

From bomb cyclones to wildfires: Honor National Weatherperson’s Day Wednesday

Wednesday, February 5, is a day to show appreciation for all those who provide Americans with the best weather forecasts -- named National Weatherperson's Day.

20 hours ago

Icy driving conditions in Auburn....

Bill Kaczaraba

Frigid cold, bad commute conditions, weekend snow ahead for Seattle

The Pacific Northwest is entering a deep freeze. That and predictions of a rain/snow mix will make moving about treacherous. “The stubborn cold low pressure aloft is forecast to remain just off the coast through Wednesday before finally moving onshore Thursday,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “Spotty rain or snow showers continue to […]

2 days ago

Snow and cold temperates along the King and Snohomish County line. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthw...

Ted Buehner

Brrrrr… Baby, it’s cold outside; Chance of snow through the week

If you're looking for a quick warm-up this week, it's not going to happen.

3 days ago

A school bus drives in the snow. (Photo: Pete Bannan, Getty Images)...

Frank Sumrall

School closures: What’s open, closed and delayed?

Several schools have announced they will either delay the start of school after a weekend of intense winter weather, or cancel school altogether.

3 days ago

From bomb cyclones to wildfires: Honor National Weatherperson’s Day Wednesday