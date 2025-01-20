Sunshine and frost continue as Western Washington stays dry

The ongoing cool, dry weather is expected to continue this week as high pressure aloft resides just off the coast. This system is deflecting Pacific weather systems away from Western Washington, maintaining the current dry weather.

Temperatures are forecast to remain cooler than average with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the mid-40s. More frosty mornings will continue with lows in the mid-20s to the mid-30s. Watch for icy mornings on roadways, particularly overpasses, bridges and locations with little sun exposure. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid and upper 40s.

Low-level offshore flow should continue to limit morning clouds and fog, resulting in considerable mid-January sunshine with days continuing to get longer. The growing daylight per day is now about 2.5 minutes a day and the first 5 p.m. sunset of the year will fall on Saturday, Jan. 25

If you’re wondering if this cold weather could lead to the possibility of lowland snow, one key element missing is moisture. Yes, it is cold enough for snow. Looking at longer-range weather charts, the next potential source of moisture coming in from the Pacific Ocean is anticipated to be late this week. Yet, this system will be quite weak, with limited moisture, resulting in only a small threat of lowland rain or snow, mainly in the foothills.

In the mountains, freezing levels will range from 2,500 feet to 4,000 feet through Wednesday. When the weak weather system moves through the region late this week, snow levels are anticipated to be near 1,500 feet.

Heading into the coming weekend, the high pressure aloft is forecast to rebuild and continue the cool, dry weather into the final weekend of this month. If the dry weather extends through the end of the month, this January will be among the five driest on record.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X.