Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Sunshine and frost continue as Western Washington stays dry

Jan 20, 2025, 5:58 AM

weather sunshine frost...

Fog sits over the baseball and soccer field near Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

The ongoing cool, dry weather is expected to continue this week as high pressure aloft resides just off the coast. This system is deflecting Pacific weather systems away from Western Washington, maintaining the current dry weather.

Temperatures are forecast to remain cooler than average with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the mid-40s. More frosty mornings will continue with lows in the mid-20s to the mid-30s. Watch for icy mornings on roadways, particularly overpasses, bridges and locations with little sun exposure. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the mid and upper 40s.

Brace yourself: Western Washington’s coldest weather of the season coming up

Low-level offshore flow should continue to limit morning clouds and fog, resulting in considerable mid-January sunshine with days continuing to get longer. The growing daylight per day is now about 2.5 minutes a day and the first 5 p.m. sunset of the year will fall on Saturday, Jan. 25

If you’re wondering if this cold weather could lead to the possibility of lowland snow, one key element missing is moisture. Yes, it is cold enough for snow. Looking at longer-range weather charts, the next potential source of moisture coming in from the Pacific Ocean is anticipated to be late this week. Yet, this system will be quite weak, with limited moisture, resulting in only a small threat of lowland rain or snow, mainly in the foothills.

In the mountains, freezing levels will range from 2,500 feet to 4,000 feet through Wednesday. When the weak weather system moves through the region late this week, snow levels are anticipated to be near 1,500 feet.

More WA weather updates: WA reps seek aid, disaster declaration from federal government for bomb cyclone recovery

Heading into the coming weekend, the high pressure aloft is forecast to rebuild and continue the cool, dry weather into the final weekend of this month. If the dry weather extends through the end of the month, this January will be among the five driest on record.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X.

MyNorthwest Weather

weather sunshine frost...

Ted Buehner

Sunshine and frost continue as Western Washington stays dry

The ongoing cool, dry weather is expected to continue this week with more sunshine and early morning frost.

4 hours ago

Photo: The view of the sunset from an overlook in Queen Anne in Seattle in February....

Ted Buehner

Brace yourself: Western Washington’s coldest weather of the season coming up

The coldest weather of the season is on tap starting this holiday weekend and extending into next week in Western Washington.

4 days ago

bomb cyclone...

Frank Sumrall

WA reps seek aid, disaster declaration from federal government for bomb cyclone recovery

Washington representatives are asking for financial assistance and a disaster declaration following the deadly bomb cyclone.

4 days ago

fog, air stagnation...

Ted Buehner

Western WA weather: Dry week ahead with lots of morning fog

This mid-January dry weather is anticipated to result in areas of morning clouds and fog. More sunshine is anticipated mid-week.

7 days ago

Los Angeles Fire personnel respond to homes destroyed while a helicopter drops water as the Palisad...

Steve Coogan

Cliff Mass doesn’t think the California wildfires had much to do with climate change

Firefighters continue to battle major wildfires in the Los Angeles area of Southern California that have killed multiple people.

11 days ago

weather big dark...

Ted Buehner

PNW weather update: Expect reprieve from ‘big dark’ with drier, sunnier week

This week’s weather will have less rain and more sunshine, which should help give a sense of relief from the PNW's "big dark."

14 days ago

Sunshine and frost continue as Western Washington stays dry