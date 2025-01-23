Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump executive order ending birthright citizenship

Jan 23, 2025, 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:41 am

Image: President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office...

President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

(Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY MYNORTHWEST STAFF WITH WIRE REPORTS


MyNorthwest.com

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, who has been in office for only about a week, got his first win.

Brown was in court Thursday morning seeking a temporary restraining order to block President Donald Trump’s executive order revoking birthright citizenship regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

Previous coverage: WA AG files temporary restraining order against Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship

KIRO Newsradio’s James Lynch was in the courtroom. He reported Brown was seeking a 14-day temporary restraining order that would prevent Trump’s order from going into effect, next month.

Subsequently, Brown got what he came for.

“The judge issued a temporary restraining order directing the United States government to take no further action in enforcing and implementing the unconstitutional and UN American Executive Order attempting to eliminate birthright citizenship in America,” Brown said

U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour said it boggles his mind that any attorney would argue that Trump’s executive order is constitutional. He ruled in the case brought by the states of Washington, Arizona, Illinois and Oregon, which argue the 14th Amendment and Supreme Court case law have cemented birthright citizenship.

The case is one of five lawsuits being brought by 22 states and a number of immigrants rights groups across the country. The suits include personal testimonies from attorneys general who are U.S. citizens by birthright, and names pregnant women who are afraid their children won’t become U.S. citizens.

Signed by Trump on Inauguration Day, the order is slated to take effect on Feb. 19. It could impact hundreds of thousands of people born in the country, according to one of the lawsuits. In 2022, there were about 255,000 births of citizen children to mothers living in the country illegally and about 153,000 births to two such parents, according to the four-state suit filed in Seattle.

Trump signed an order to end birthright citizenship: What is it and what does that mean?

The U.S. is among about 30 countries where birthright citizenship — the principle of jus soli or “right of the soil” — is applied. Most are in the Americas, and Canada and Mexico are among them.

The lawsuits argue that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizenship for people born and naturalized in the U.S., and states have been interpreting the amendment that way for a century.

Ratified in 1868 in the aftermath of the Civil War, the amendment says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump’s order asserts that the children of noncitizens are not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, and orders federal agencies to not recognize citizenship for children who don’t have at least one parent who is a citizen.

A key case involving birthright citizenship unfolded in 1898. The Supreme Court held that Wong Kim Ark, who was born in San Francisco to Chinese immigrants, was a U.S. citizen because he was born in the country. After a trip abroad, he faced being denied reentry by the federal government on the grounds that he wasn’t a citizen under the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Image: Washington Attorney General Nick Brown speaks during a news conference in Seattle announcing that Washington will join a federal lawsuit to challenge President Donald Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown speaks during a news conference in Seattle announcing that Washington will join a federal lawsuit to challenge President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (Photo: Lindsey Wasson, AP)

But some advocates of immigration restrictions have argued that case clearly applied to children born to parents who were both legal immigrants. They say it’s less clear whether it applies to children born to parents living in the country illegally.

Trump’s executive order prompted attorneys general to share their personal connections to birthright citizenship. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, for instance, a U.S. citizen by birthright and the nation’s first Chinese American elected attorney general, said the lawsuit was personal for him.

“There is no legitimate legal debate on this question. But the fact that Trump is dead wrong will not prevent him from inflicting serious harm right now on American families like my own,” Tong said this week.

One of the lawsuits aimed at blocking the executive order includes the case of a pregnant woman, identified as “Carmen,” who is not a citizen but has lived in the United States for more than 15 years and has a pending visa application that could lead to permanent residency status.

“Stripping children of the ‘priceless treasure’ of citizenship is a grave injury,” the suit says. “It denies them the full membership in U.S. society to which they are entitled.”

Contributing: The Associated Press; James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio; Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Politics

John Ratcliffe, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of the Central Intelligenc...

Associated Press

The Senate confirms John Ratcliffe to lead the CIA, giving Trump his second Cabinet member

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday confirmed John Ratcliffe as CIA director, giving President Donald Trump the second member of his new Cabinet. Ratcliffe was director of national intelligence during Trump’s first term and is the first person to have held that position and the top post at the CIA, the nation’s premier spy […]

15 minutes ago

Image: President Donald Trump signs an executive order on birthright citizenship in the Oval Office...

MyNorthwest Staff with Wire Reports

Federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump executive order ending birthright citizenship

A federal judge Thursday temporarily blocked the president's executive order ending the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.

58 minutes ago

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense Secretary, poses for a photo with...

Associated Press

Senate pushes to advance Hegseth as defense secretary amid mounting allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate GOP leaders rushed to advance Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee in a crucial test vote Thursday, despite grave objections from Democrats and stirring unease among Republicans over his behavior and qualifications to lead the U.S. military. Rarely has a Cabinet choice encountered such swirling allegations of wrongdoing, […]

1 hour ago

Enrique Tarrio, center right, is hugged by a supporter after arriving at Miami International Airpor...

Associated Press

Experts worry that Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons will legitimize political violence, embolden extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — After President Donald Trump pardoned around 1,500 Jan. 6 Capitol rioters on Monday, far-right activists cheered the move and said it strengthened their loyalty to him. Some also borrowed from the president’s own rhetoric, calling for retribution. “We’ll never forget, we’ll never forgive. You can’t get rid of us,” a California chapter […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...

Associated Press

Trump revokes protections for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top Iran aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has revoked government security protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top aide Brian Hook, who have faced threats from Iran ever since they took hardline stances on the Islamic Republic during Trump’s first administration. A congressional staffer and a person familiar with the matter, speaking […]

1 hour ago

This image provided by Christie's Images shows a golden spike driven by President Warren G. Harding...

Associated Press

A golden spike that completed the Alaska Railroad is up for auction. Alaskans want to bring it home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — President Warren G. Harding drove a golden spike into the final coupling of the Alaska Railroad more than a century ago, a ceremonial act that marked the launch of a system to easily bring coal and other natural resources out of the wilderness. Harding would die of a massive heart attack […]

2 hours ago

Federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump executive order ending birthright citizenship