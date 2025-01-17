Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Trump swearing-in will move inside Capitol Rotunda because of intense cold

Jan 17, 2025, 9:32 AM

Image: Workers continue with the finishing touches on the presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylva...

Workers continue with the finishing touches on the presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania outside the White House Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. (Photo: Jon Elswick via AP)

(Photo: Jon Elswick via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather.  The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985.

“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”

The Rotunda is prepared as an alternative for each inauguration in the event of inclement weather. The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. Monday’s forecast calls for the lowest inauguration day temperatures since that day.

This would be a first: Biden got an Oval Office letter from Trump and may leave one in the desk himself

Alternate plans are required for the more roughly 250,000 guests ticketed to view the inauguration from around the Capitol grounds and the tens of thousands more expected to be in general admission areas or to line the inaugural parade route from the Capitol to the White House.

Trump said some supporters would be able to watch the ceremony from Washington’s Capital One Arena on Monday, a day after he plans to hold a rally there. He said he would visit the arena after his swearing-in.

The National Weather Service is predicting the temperature to be around 22 degrees at noon during the swearing-in, the coldest since Reagan’s second inauguration saw temperatures plunge to 7 degrees. Barack Obama’s 2009 swearing-in was 28 degrees. Adding to the bite: Wind is forecast to be 30 to 35 mph, sending wind chills into the single digits.

Trump’s inaugural committee and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Politics

Associated Press

Schedule of events surrounding Trump’s second inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pageantry and parties surrounding President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration kick off this weekend with fireworks and a rally before Monday’s inaugural ceremony, parade and balls. A look at the lineup of official inaugural events for the four days surrounding Trump’s second inauguration as president. It’s unclear how the decision to move Trump’s […]

13 minutes ago

FILE - In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police, Sonya Massey, ...

Associated Press

US Justice Department, Illinois sheriff agree to policing upgrades after Sonya Massey shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and a central Illinois sheriff’s office on Friday announced a deal resolving an inquiry into violations of federal anti-discrimination law in the shooting death last summer of an unarmed Black woman in her home after she called 911 for assistance. The memorandum of agreement stipulates that federal […]

24 minutes ago

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington. (A...

Associated Press

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says he’ll step down on Trump’s Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said in a letter to IRS workers on Friday that he intends to step down from his position on President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. “After significant introspection and consultation with others, I’ve determined the best way to support a successful transition is to depart the IRS on January […]

49 minutes ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken bids farewell to diplomats and staff at the State Department in W...

Associated Press

Blinken bids farewell with pep talk to diplomats facing uncertain future under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken bade farewell to the State Department on Friday, urging career staffers to carry on in their mission to advance U.S. foreign policy amid uncertainty about how the incoming Trump administration will handle relationships and rivalries abroad or how it will treat career American diplomats. In a final […]

54 minutes ago

Image: Workers continue with the finishing touches on the presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylva...

Associated Press

Trump swearing-in will move inside Capitol Rotunda because of intense cold

President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather.

1 hour ago

Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of the Treasury, appears befor...

Associated Press

CBO projects U.S. debt to grow $23.9 trillion in 10 years, not including costs of extending tax cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The national debt is slated to rise by $23.9 trillion over the next decade, a sum that does not include trillions of dollars in additional tax cuts being championed by President-elect Donald Trump. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its 10-year budget outlook on Friday that showed a slightly brighter picture as […]

2 hours ago

Trump swearing-in will move inside Capitol Rotunda because of intense cold