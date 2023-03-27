Seattle police search for car in connection to Lyft driver’s murder

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car that they believe is connected to the killing of a Lyft driver in Belltown.

The driver, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, worked out of Sea-Tac Airport. He was shot and killed on Sept. 11 around 8:30 p.m. at 7th Avenue and Lenora Street near the Amazon spheres. Kediye had pulled up to a stoplight.

Kediye was fatally shot after picking someone up and driving into Seattle. His body was discovered by officers inside his vehicle. Police and first responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

SPD detectives are seeking the public’s help with an unsolved homicide from Sept. 11, 2022. A blue 2012-2014 Toyota Prius C was seen fleeing EB 7th Avenue from Lenora. Anyone with information should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.https://t.co/vwFM0TvcJY pic.twitter.com/T6v6AqPHrd — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 24, 2023



After his murder, there was an outpouring of public sympathy, and a memorial was held in Kediye’s honor.

Detectives believe the car pictured above might have some relation to the homicide case and are asking that if you have any information about the car to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.