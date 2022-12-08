Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

Dec 8, 2022, 2:53 PM
winter...
Photo from Flickr
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions.

WSDOT spokesperson Summer Derry says drivers need to use caution and proper winter driving strategies, which have been causing delays on the road.

Eastbound I-90 reopens east of Kittitas after 38-car collision

“Our job at the Washington State Department of Transportation is certainly to keep the highway open. And we do that to the best of our ability. A lot of this comes down onto drivers,” Derry said. “I think that giving yourself plenty of safe following distance. Slowing down driving for conditions is certainly something that drivers should follow, especially during winter months.”

Snoqualmie Pass has already been closed for a total of 30 hours this fall, which WSDOT said doesn’t normally happen until late December.

Washington state has had an increased amount of snowfall in the passes earlier in the season than we do in a typical year, with 100 inches of snow so far — a quarter of the total amount of snowfall that the Cascade passes get for the entire year on average.

Now more than ever, WSDOT says it is time for inexperienced drivers to stay prepared in slick, slippery conditions. It’s a learning opportunity, especially for young drivers who have never driven in the snow before.

King County Metro pulls 8% of bus fleet for steering issues

“I also think that there’s an opportunity here for younger drivers,” Derry said. “Snow and ice is not something that you can learn on your phone or on YouTube. This takes years of practice. And so really having parents and caregivers spending quite a bit of time with their young drivers, taking them to an empty parking lot spinning out for a couple of hours, really teaching themselves how to navigate in the snow.”

One of Derry’s biggest recommendations is for drivers to stock up on supplies in their cars to be prepared if they get stuck.

“I’m stuck in my car for a couple of hours, what am I going to need? I’m going to need to stay warm, I need a full tank of gas. I’m going to need snacks,” Derry said. “That preparedness component is important. There are a bunch of various small rural scenic cities, such as Eastern Hyack, with very limited resources. So if you crash, it’ll be several hours before someone comes to help you.”

Local News

mount vernon...
Nicole Jennings

Mt. Vernon Schools exploring shorter summer, more mid-year breaks

The Mount Vernon School District is considering shortening summer vacation and adding more breaks during the school year.
1 day ago
auburn doughnut...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Crossley.
1 day ago
Microsoft...
Heather Bosch

FTC sues to block Microsoft from buying maker of Call of Duty

The FTC is suing to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard, which produces Call of Duty.
1 day ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
1 day ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
1 day ago
transit service, sales tax, King County metro...
Micki Gamez

King County Metro pulls 8% of bus fleet for steering issues

King County Metro removed 126 buses from its 1,500-bus fleet Tuesday because of steering manufacturing issues.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes