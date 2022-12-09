Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old boy in Snohomish County

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Tulalip Tribal Police in Snohomish County.

16-year-old Amos Carpenter was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police say he was last believed to be in Marysville, in the area of 116th Street NE.

Carpenter is described as 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert-Tulalip/Snohomish County. No associated vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8ckWCLjxPq — @WSPMissingPersonAlerts (@WSPMissingPers1) December 9, 2022

If you see him, please call 911.

Washington state’s Indigenous person alerts were launched on July 1. Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill creating the first-in-the-nation alert system last March.

The designation of “Missing Indigenous Persons” has been added to a number of alert systems that already exist in Washington state. Those include Amber Alerts for children and Silver Alerts for missing senior citizens.

