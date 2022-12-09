Close
LOCAL NEWS

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old boy in Snohomish County

Dec 9, 2022, 7:17 AM | Updated: 10:12 am
Alert...
Photo from Washington State Patrol
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Tulalip Tribal Police in Snohomish County.

16-year-old Amos Carpenter was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7.  Police say he was last believed to be in Marysville, in the area of 116th Street NE.

Carpenter is described as 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, please call 911.

Washington state’s Indigenous person alerts were launched on July 1. Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill creating the first-in-the-nation alert system last March.

The designation of “Missing Indigenous Persons” has been added to a number of alert systems that already exist in Washington state. Those include Amber Alerts for children and Silver Alerts for missing senior citizens.

