LOCAL NEWS

All lanes of NB I-405 in Renton blocked due to fuel spill

Dec 11, 2022, 7:56 AM | Updated: 9:28 am
Renton fuel spill...
All lanes of northbound I-405 in Renton at Coal Creek Pwky are blocked Sunday morning due to a previous collision that caused a fuel spill. (Trooper Rick Johnson/Twitter @wspd2pio)
(Trooper Rick Johnson/Twitter @wspd2pio)
Michael Simeona's Profile Picture BY
Director of Digital Content

All lanes of northbound I-405 in Renton at Coal Creek Pwky are blocked Sunday morning due to a previous collision that caused a fuel spill.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted about the incident at 3:40 a.m.

The accident reportedly involved a semi. All lanes remain blocked as of 7:45 a.m., but traffic is getting through on the right shoulder.

WSDOT says crews are on scene, but cleanup is expected to take awhile.

This is a developing story

