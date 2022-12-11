All lanes of NB I-405 in Renton blocked due to fuel spill

All lanes of northbound I-405 in Renton at Coal Creek Pwky are blocked Sunday morning due to a previous collision that caused a fuel spill.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted about the incident at 3:40 a.m.

On I-405 northbound at Coal Creek Pkwy there is an incident blocking all lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 11, 2022

The accident reportedly involved a semi. All lanes remain blocked as of 7:45 a.m., but traffic is getting through on the right shoulder.

WSDOT says crews are on scene, but cleanup is expected to take awhile.

UPDATE 1: All lanes NB I-405 at Coal Creek Pwky remain blocked due to an earlier incident involving a semi. Crews are on scene but this is expected to take a while. Traffic is getting by in the right shoulder. Please seek alternative routes. https://t.co/PkgZRblsSr pic.twitter.com/vf4lLGJcQM — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 11, 2022

This is a developing story

