Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
GEE AND URSULA

Ursula: ‘Amazon’s goodwill towards its drivers apparently lasted one day’

Dec 12, 2022, 4:12 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm
Amazon delivery truck...
For all of one day, Amazon decided to cover tips given to their delivery drivers through Alexa. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

For all of one day, Amazon decided to cover tips given to their delivery drivers through Alexa.

The way it worked (past tense) is you say to your device, “Alexa, thank my driver,” Alexa will respond with, “Glad you enjoyed your most recent delivery. Since you shared your appreciation with your driver, as a special thanks this holiday season, your driver will receive an extra $5 at no cost to you. This promotion is for a limited time only.”

“The act of corporate goodwill by Amazon apparently ended in less than a day, because it was limited to the first million dollars. And they hit that limit pretty quickly,” Ursula Reutin said on the Gee and Ursula Show.

“The second part of the story is on that very same day, the Washington D.C. Attorney General sued Amazon for stealing drivers’ tips,” Ursula continues. “So I’m gonna go back to last year when federal regulators ordered that Amazon pay back $62 million worth of tips that they withheld from drivers.” This was between 2016-2019.

“We have received more than one million “thank you’s,” concluding the promotion offering $5 per “thank you” to eligible drivers,” Amazon said in a statement over the weekend. “We are thankful for the enthusiastic response to the promotion and the appreciation shown to drivers.”

“Amazon had been advertising that flex drivers could earn anywhere from $18 to $25 an hour, plus 100% of the tips that they earn,” Ursula said. “They also promised customers that if you tip, 100% of your tips are going to be passed on to their driver. But that’s not what happened.”

Ursula said that if a driver worked for one hour, and customers tip $6, Amazon would only pay the driver $12 to equal the minimum promised $18 an hour.

The D.C. attorney general wants Amazon to pay drivers for tips given that he believes are owed to them.

“They also say customers, you and I, need to know where our tips are going,” she said. “And this suit is about providing workers the tips that they are owed, and telling consumers the truth.”

Amazon said that this case involves a practice that was changed three years ago.

Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?

“Why [is it that] every time when the employer and or the company is caught with wage theft, or is caught with taking of tips, it’s only just a quick news story?,” Gee Scott commented. “But when there’s a time when there’s one employee embezzled, say, $5,000 from a company, it’s leading news on KIRO Radio.

“Why is it a big deal when one person takes from a company, but it’s never a big deal when the company takes from its employees?”

Ursula responded by saying part of the reason is that it’s really easy to cover employee crime.

“‘Lululemon employee accused of stealing more than $15,000’ – it’s gonna get clicks because a lot of people like Lululemon. It’s an employee, how dare they, you know, it’s easy to cover. It’s low-hanging fruit, but with the corporate thing, the company usually has some good PR statement.”

Andrew “Chef” Lanier, the show’s producer, said he thought all of this was part of a crisis of accountability in our country.

“We assume that if you put a legal document between a thief and a victim, it’s no longer a theft. Because if you are an LLC, or if you are a business, if you are a giant corporation, you are organized as a business. And so you call it creative accounting, or it’s an algorithmic decision, or it was a payroll error. And $62 million dollars worth of theft suddenly becomes a mistake and to wispy instead of theft.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

UW Law School...
Bill Kaczaraba

UW Law School Dean: ‘We are not running away from the data’

Tamara Lawson, dean of the University of Washington law school, says she's quitting the rankings game, by ending the U.S. News and World Report rankings
3 days ago
Troyer trial arrest...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee: Why didn’t police arrest carrier if he threatened to kill Troyer?

Gee Scott wants to know why, when detectives showed up at Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's house, they didn't arrest the newspaper carrier.
4 days ago
budget...
Frank Sumrall

Councilmember on SPD budget cuts: ‘This will make people less safe’

Last week, the Seattle City Council approved a budget proposal that eliminates 80 actively-vacant police officer positions.
5 days ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
5 days ago
housing...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle housing cools as recession fears continue to linger

Seattle has had one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country as tech giants brought in employees but the market has been cooling
8 days ago
holiday lights...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

When is it ok to hang up holiday lights?

"Every time you decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving, an elf kills a baby reindeer," said Spike O'Neill, guest host of The Gee and Ursula Show.
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Ursula: ‘Amazon’s goodwill towards its drivers apparently lasted one day’