Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle

Dec 15, 2022, 5:42 AM | Updated: 6:56 am
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

People living in the Central District near Sam Smith Park are on edge following an explosion early Sunday morning.

“It shook the house. It was almost like a real bomb, like something you would hear from a military base or something,” Tanner Lear, who lives in the area, said.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Seattle Police said they received multiple calls to 911 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Callers told dispatchers there was an explosion on Yakima Avenue South.

“It was so loud that it was terrifying really, it was really terrifying,” Pat Graney, another neighbor who was awoken by the blast, said.

She said she and her granddaughter were sleeping when it happened and were woken up by what she calls “an enormous blast.”

“The only other thing I’m thinking in my mind is it’s a nuclear explosion,” she said.

However, SPD said officers couldn’t find any sign of an explosion when they got there.

“Like nobody ever saw any burned-up things, you know, it’s just very strange, very strange,” Graney said.

Ariana Chung said she heard the boom and saw the aftermath.

“At first I thought there was another car crash, but I was shocked there was nothing there except smoke,” Chung said.

SPD said they did recover video footage of the explosion, which led officers to the exact location.

That’s where police said they recovered components of an improvised explosive device or IED.

KIRO 7 asked SPD for an update on the investigation and if they would share the video with our news team and were told in response, “We don’t have any other info on that incident to release at this time, and won’t be doing any interviews on it as it is an active and ongoing investigation.”

Meanwhile, those who live in the area want answers.

“Yeah I’m wondering, not as much as other people, obviously, but I do want to know what it was,” Chung said.

Others feel like they’ll never find out what happened.

“We’ll probably never get answers on it, sadly,” Lear said.

SPD said they are looking for a silver Honda Sedan that has a sunroof with damage to the front and rear-side quarter panels. If you have information, call SPD.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Members of organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood following emphasis patrols

Several members of an organized retail theft group that has allegedly been hitting Target stores across the country were arrested on Tuesday.
13 hours ago
stabbed...
Darren Dedo

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night.
13 hours ago
shootings...
Darren Dedo

String of shootings in Everett leaves one dead, no suspects in custody

A string of shootings happened Wednesday in Everett leaving at least four people injured and one person dead.
13 hours ago
Space Needle fireworks, New Year's Eve...
Bill Kaczaraba

Drone show to join Space Needle New Year’s celebration

Hundreds of drones will be part of the New Year's celebration at the Space Needle for the first time this year.
13 hours ago
Movers...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Better Business Bureau: Watch out for Seattle Movers WA

Consumers are being warned by the Better Business Bureau about a moving company headquartered in Seattle called "Seattle Movers WA".
13 hours ago
WSU...
L.B. Gilbert

Man killed near WSU campus after standoff with police

A "shelter in place" alert was issued at WSU Wednesday for a suspect who threatened to kill his roommates.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle