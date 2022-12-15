Close
LOCAL NEWS

No more snow days for Seattle Public Schools, remote learning instead

Dec 15, 2022, 7:17 AM | Updated: 9:21 am
Seattle Public Schools logo. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7 TV)
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7 TV)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

If it snows when Seattle Public Schools (SPS) are in session next year, there will be no district-wide cancellations for snow days anymore.

A post on the District’s website says beginning Jan. 3, if conditions are too snowy to travel safely, there will be only two scenarios for students, faculty, and staff.

Should snow days for schools still exist?

Either the start of the school day will be delayed by two hours, or all schools will revert to remote learning, similar to how classes were handled during the pandemic lockdown. That means no more snow days.

“Student and staff safety is a priority when making decisions related to inclement weather,” according to a statement from the SPS website. “SPS monitors weather forecasts and road conditions to determine if school changes are necessary. If snow or ice in the Seattle area affects road conditions, our schools may have schedule changes.”

This supersedes a remote instruction plan created this fall by Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association. They previously determined the last day of school in the 2022-23 academic year would be June 30, extended into July, if there is snow or ice forcing a cancellation of classes.

However, SPS says family and staff requests to avoid extending the school year into July prompted the decision to move to remote learning alternatives.

The district says all students should bring home an SPS device and charger before the beginning of winter break. This will enable them to be prepared for inclement weather situations, should they occur.

The only scenario where classes might be canceled would be in the event of a power outage. The district will have the authority to call for an emergency closure of an individual school impacted by the situation.

There is a list of FAQs on the SPS website to address questions about internet access, details of the city’s Affordable Connectivity Program, and snow day school schedule.

