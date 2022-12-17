Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
DORI MONSON

Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans

Dec 16, 2022, 6:48 PM
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Dori Monson Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 12pm-3pm

Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office.

Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Pierce County’s top cop talked to Friday’s Dori Monson Show about the ordeal, programs he wants to expand – and whether he would run for reelection.

“As soon as I stuck my first election sign in the ground, I started getting threats,” Troyer told Dori’s listeners. “It’s a strange experience, but one that I’m built for.”

Prior to being sheriff, much of Troyer’s 37-year law enforcement career was as a public information officer for the sheriff’s department. In that role, he was involved in supporting at-risk kids with holiday gifts and families of officers who died in the line of duty.

Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’

But as many city and county governments around Washington started pushing for police chiefs and sheriffs to be appointed by leaders – and not elected by voters – Troyer said he found himself at odds with long-time elected officials, including Gov. Jay Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.

Dealing with partisan politics was his weakness, he told Dori.

“It doesn’t matter how much goodwill you have; they will come after you because you don’t agree with what they say,” Troyer said.

His move to hire 60 people from different law enforcement agencies from around the state – regardless of their COVID vaccination status – made some statewide officials “a little cranky . . . I’ve heard many times that there are people in state government who aren’t happy that we’re doing that.”

Advocating to keep the sheriff’s position elected – and not appointed – has also earned him some pushback, he said.

“There are a lot of great (appointed) police chiefs, and they have to be careful with what they say because they can lose their jobs,” Troyer said. “That’s not the case with elected sheriffs.

“Even if it’s not me – whoever it is – you want to be able to elect your sheriff,” Troyer added.

“I certainly don’t want Pierce County to turn into Seattle,” where the county executive chooses the sheriff and the mayor selects the police chief, he continued. “During my election, I said, ‘don’t King County our Pierce.’ There is no way I’m going to let Pierce County turn into the mess that is up in Seattle.”

Publicity surrounding the accusations connected to the November 2021 middle-of-the-night incident with a newspaper deliveryman has overshadowed “concrete” “really good programs” grown or expanded in the past two years, he continued.

More from Dori: Lawsuit addresses slow police response that caused Ballard man’s death

Troyer praised his department’s Co-Respond program, which embeds mental health experts with sheriff deputies. What started with three of these specialists is now budgeted for nine, he added. In their work, these teams have handled responses involving cases involving deadly weapons and suicide threats.

Similarly, the Alternative Response team has embedded deputies with social workers who handle calls involving homeless drug addicts and cases involving mental health crises.

Troyer also pointed to the department’s Health and Wellness Office, which supports officers experiencing depression or “feeling lack of support from the community.”

He told Dori’s listeners that he’s “proud that we hired 60 people when other departments are down,” adding that it’s important to “retain good employees.”

Finally, Dori wanted to know: Is Troyer going to run for re-election in two years after his four-year term is over?

When first elected, Troyer answered, “it was really clear … one term to try and get done what I could.”

Disruptions from the trial, however, have made Troyer reconsider.

“I haven’t made that decision yet, but I’ve started to take a look,” he said. “I’m only 61 and I have a few more good years left in me … I’ve got a great staff and a great crew and I think we’ll be able to take care of business as long as we need to.”

Listen to Dori Monson weekday afternoons from noon – 3 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dori Monson on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dori monsonTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 12 noon for The Dori Monson Show.

Dori Monson Show

Dori Monson

Troyer trial arrest...
Dori Monson Show

Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer pushed back against the media, Gov. Inslee, and AG Bob Ferguson after he was acquitted Wednesday.
3 days ago
police response...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: Lawsuit addresses slow police response that caused Ballard man’s death

The case stems from Nov. 2, 2021, when Yurek’s son “got on the phone and called 911” when he believed his dad was suffering a heart attack.
5 days ago
Porch pirates...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts

A new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States.
5 days ago
piroshky...
Frank Sumrall

Piroshky Piroshky, closed in 2022 due to crime, set to reopen after Christmas

Three separate shootings occurred in February along Third Avenue when the business decided to close, including two happening within a week from each other.
8 days ago
toys...
Dori Monson Show

Most annoying kids’ Christmas toys? Dori really likes No. 3 on list

Parents (and grandparents) have cautionary tales over certain Christmas presents, warning some are downright infuriating for adults.
8 days ago
seattle police...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: Internet sleuth helps Seattle police arrest suspect in attempted rape, robbery

Using doorbell video camera images of other alleged crimes throughout Seattle, Richard used his Internet sleuthing skills to help police.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans