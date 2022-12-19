Close
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023

Dec 19, 2022, 2:44 PM
tacoma city leaders...
A view of downtown Tacoma from the Glass Museum. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune.

This will be Pauli’s second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%. Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager in Tacoma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average raise in America is 5.1%.

Also worth noting is that the President of the United States makes $400,000 a year.

Washington legislators to receive 4-7% raises in 2023

The Tacoma City Council approved a new compensation plan for city leaders on Dec. 13.

The city manager can make up to $376,591.

“During my lifetime, there haven’t been a lot of female leaders in cities, but a lot of my lifetime, women have been asked to take on more and more responsibility but not with any equal pay,” Tacoma Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka told the newspaper. “This is making sure that the women that lead our organizations are getting equal pay as anybody else in the position.”

Tacoma Public Utilities Director Jackie Flowers will make $409,677 in 2023. That’s a raise of 5.6%.

“We went out to the market to see if we’re paying all of our employees, if we’re paying them the right amount of money based on their job classification,” Mayor Victoria Woodards told The News Tribune. “In my opinion as we look out to both the public sector and the private sector, people are being poached and moved all the time, and we always need to make sure as a city that we’re paying competitively with other cities.”

TNT reports the city’s Human Resources Department worked with a consultant to come up with the salary ranges.

