Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Lowest gas prices in months an early Christmas gift for WA drivers

Dec 19, 2022, 6:43 PM
gas prices...
A Chevron gas station on December 05, 2022. U.S. gas prices have dropped towards $3 a gallon, with global gas prices having steadily dropped since June. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Record-high gas prices have been one of the themes of 2022.

But as Washington drivers get ready to head home for the holidays, they are getting an early Christmas present — the lowest gas prices the region has seen in months.

“For now, the average price is down about 14 cents a gallon in the last week in Seattle — the average now $4.14, with many stations that are already under the $4 a gallon mark, a trend that should continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy.

Allow extra time for mail deliveries this holiday season

The average price of regular in Washington topped out at $5.56 per gallon in mid-June, according to AAA. Prices fell over the summer, but then rose sharply again in the early fall, partially due to West Coast refinery troubles. Since late October, gas prices have been steadily dropping.

De Haan said that nationally, the average price of gas is now the lowest it has been since June 2021. In Seattle, prices are just about back down to where they were last year at this time, before the war in Ukraine began.

“Looking back, Seattle now is about 10 cents above where it was a year ago, but very close to the lowest prices of the year,” De Haan said. “And there’s more to come.”

Gas prices typically rise during the spring and summer as people go on vacation, and fall during autumn and winter as the demand drops with the temperatures, De Haan said. That means drivers can likely get used to this less-painful pump experience, at least for the next couple of months.

More from Nicole Jennings: Snohomish County says meth contamination won’t delay Edmonds housing facility

“Going into Christmas and potentially into New Year’s as well, gas prices should continue moderating … so for January and February, I’d expect some of the lower prices to stick around, but then we’ll likely see a trend of rising prices later in the winter, ” De Haan said.

Lower winter demand is not the only factor at play here. Although the war in Ukraine continues, other events around the world are bringing the price of fuel down.

“COVID cases in China have surged, causing them to consume far less oil,” De Haan said. “So, at least for now, the Russian war in Ukraine is being offset by a large drop in demand from China.”

Follow Nicole Jennings on Twitter or email her here

Local News

Assault weapons...
Shawn Garrett

Inslee, Ferguson announce plans for assault weapons ban, other gun safety measures

Inslee and AG Ferguson announced a renewed call for an assault weapons ban and a proposal for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety.
19 hours ago
weapon...
Darren Dedo

Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle

Seattle Police Department officers seized a weapon that was stolen while apprehending a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night.
19 hours ago
tacoma city leaders...
Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune.
19 hours ago
heart attacks...
Bill Kaczaraba

Heart attacks spike during winter holidays cardiologists say

More people die from heart attacks between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 than during any other week of the year, reports the American Heart Association.
19 hours ago
Seattle snow...
Bill Kaczaraba

4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle tonight

It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 2-4 more inches of snow overnight Monday, according to the latest forecast.
19 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

2 arrested after threat causes evacuation of Rainier Beach High School

Two people have been arrested in connection with a threat at Rainier Beach High School, which led to students evacuating the building and classes canceled earlier in the week.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Lowest gas prices in months an early Christmas gift for WA drivers