Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
GEE AND URSULA

Gee & Ursula: Should Tacoma Utilities Director be making over 400K?

Dec 20, 2022, 3:24 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm
Tacoma...
(File image)
(File image)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune, her second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%.

Tacoma’s Public Utilities Director Jackie Flowers is receiving a 5.6% raise — earning more than $400,000 for the year.

“Yeah, it’s a pretty impressive pay rate. It’s much higher than comparable,” said Mike Lewis, guest host of The Gee and Ursula Show. “Seattle’s Public Utilities Director, Andrew Lee, in April of this year, unless he received a massive pay bump, was reportedly making $265,000 a year. That’s significantly less than the same job in a much, much smaller city of Tacoma. I’m a little perplexed at the necessity for salaries this high.”

Gee Scott, Spike O’Neill disagree on Sheriff Troyer verdict

Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager of Tacoma.

The average city manager in Washington state makes approximately $130,000 to $140,000 a year.

“I’m not saying it’s not a hard job. I just don’t want to see that much of a [salary] gap,” said Gee Scott, host of The Gee and Ursula Show. “$498,000? And then the next person working in that office, let’s say they’re making $75,000? Oh, I don’t want to see that.”

According to Tacoma’s compensation plan, the city manager can make up to $376,501 under the current plan.

This announcement follows news from Texas last summer when Austin city council members approved a whopping 40% salary increase during the peak of inflation amongst the city’s population.

The approved Austin ordinance increased the salary for council members to $116,688 and the salary for the mayor to $134,191.56 for 2023 — a number comparable to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s salary.

More from Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

“I’m not sure that is a job that should be paying $300,000 a year. If you just look at the cohorts, if you look at the averages across it, it seems to be a little bit on the outrageous,” Lewis responded. “I’m not making a judgment about any particular person doing this job, it just seems like a high on the salary.”

Last year, the Edmonds City Council agreed to disband the Edmonds Citizens Salary Commission, which set compensation limits for both council members and the mayor. It was disbanded in order to address equity issues when it came to council members’ pay.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

upzone...
Frank Sumrall

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

State Democrats pushed for a bill that would have opened up the market for more "missing middle housing" in Washington state.
2 days ago
Troyer...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott, Spike O’Neill disagree on Sheriff Troyer verdict

Gee Scott and Spike O'Neill disagreed sharply on a Pierce County jury finding Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty in his misdemeanor trial.
6 days ago
robot...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Graffiti arrests will set standards for punishment

Seattle police have arrested two graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage across the city.
7 days ago
standoff...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Law enforcement did ‘amazing job’ in Snohomish standoff

Gee & Ursula agree, law enforcement did an outstanding job in ending Monday's Snohomish County Courthouse's standoff peacefully.
8 days ago
Amazon delivery truck...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Ursula: ‘Amazon’s goodwill towards its drivers apparently lasted one day’

For all of one day, Amazon decided to cover tips given to their delivery drivers through Alexa. Gee and Ursula have a few thoughts.
9 days ago
UW Law School...
Bill Kaczaraba

UW Law School Dean: ‘We are not running away from the data’

Tamara Lawson, dean of the University of Washington law school, says she's quitting the rankings game, by ending the U.S. News and World Report rankings
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Gee & Ursula: Should Tacoma Utilities Director be making over 400K?