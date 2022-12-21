Ross: The secret to Trump’s success could be released with his tax returns

It took four years of due process, but the House Ways and Means Committee has voted to release the last six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.

I think this is actually doing him a favor because it helps him fulfill a promise he’s been making since at least 2012 – when he said he was looking forward to releasing his returns because they would show how successful he was at making a lot of money.

I know Trump supporters will argue that this is highly hypocritical – further evidence that Democrats, for all their talk about privacy, are more than happy to violate the privacy of Donald Trump.

But secretly, I think Republicans are as eager to see what’s in those returns as the rest of us are.

And while I won’t deny that Trump-haters are probably hoping his tax returns are what finally puts him in the slammer, that’s not what I’m looking for. I’m not looking for punishment here – I’m looking for tax tips!

Isn’t that what most of you are looking for?

Trump may well go to jail for trying to overthrow the government – but that has nothing to do with this. This is about financial strategy.

If he is half the financial genius he claims to be, I think we are all eager to see how he did it. And I am hoping his tax strategy is 100% legal because if it is, I intend to use it.

I keep hearing billionaires have these amazing strategies that only a select few understand – and I sense that, with the release of Trump’s returns, we ordinary middle-class minions could be on the cusp of getting the keys to the kingdom.

The ultimate secret to the lucrative –but legal– tax strategies of the super-rich.

The secret for not just to making money, but keeping what you make.

And if, God forbid, it turns out his secret is nothing more than tax fraud – or selling $99 photoshopped fungus-proof superhero snapshots, I will promptly scrub this commentary from the KIRO website.

