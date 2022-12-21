Washington Democrats congratulate Rep. Suzan DelBene

Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is giving a pat on the back to Rep. Suzan DelBene, after she was appointed as the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

“Washington Democrats could not be prouder to have our own Congresswoman Suzan DelBene at the helm of the DCCC,” Podlowdowski said in a news release. “Born in Selma, Alabama, she’s always had a strong commitment to every vote and every voice.”

DelBene represents Washington’s 1st Congressional District, which spans from northeast King County to the Canadian border and includes parts of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.

She was first sworn into the House of Representatives in November 2012.

DelBene currently serves as the Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Select Revenue Measures and Trade Subcommittees.

“Since Congresswoman DelBene’s election, Washington Democrats have successfully flipped and held the 8th district and pulled off a huge upset in Washington’s 3rd district this year, a largely rural district that was overlooked by many,” Podlodowski said.

“Congresswoman DelBene was a major backer of Congresswoman-elect Glusenkamp-Perez’s bid in the 3rd district. House Democrats see what we are doing in Washington state and know that it can be a model for success across the country,” she continued

DelBene graduated with a BA in Biology from Reed College in Portland.

The DCCC is dedicated to electing Democrats to the House of Representations.