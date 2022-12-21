Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Washington Democrats congratulate Rep. Suzan DelBene

Dec 21, 2022, 10:50 AM | Updated: 1:01 pm
delbene...
U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., speaks during a protest and rally for abortion rights, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski is giving a pat on the back to Rep. Suzan DelBene, after she was appointed as the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

“Washington Democrats could not be prouder to have our own Congresswoman Suzan DelBene at the helm of the DCCC,” Podlowdowski said in a news release. “Born in Selma, Alabama, she’s always had a strong commitment to every vote and every voice.”

DelBene represents Washington’s 1st Congressional District, which spans from northeast King County to the Canadian border and includes parts of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.

Speaker Pelosi, Congresswoman DelBene visit Taiwan amid threats of Chinese retaliation

She was first sworn into the House of Representatives in November 2012.

DelBene currently serves as the Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Select Revenue Measures and Trade Subcommittees.

“Since Congresswoman DelBene’s election, Washington Democrats have successfully flipped and held the 8th district and pulled off a huge upset in Washington’s 3rd district this year, a largely rural district that was overlooked by many,” Podlodowski said.

“Congresswoman DelBene was a major backer of Congresswoman-elect Glusenkamp-Perez’s bid in the 3rd district. House Democrats see what we are doing in Washington state and know that it can be a model for success across the country,” she continued

DelBene graduated with a BA in Biology from Reed College in Portland.

The DCCC is dedicated to electing Democrats to the House of Representations.

Local News

books...
Micki Gamez

List of King County Library’s 100 top books of 2022 is out

KCLS librarians and staff members share their favorite books of the year, with their top 100 books,
13 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons

Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons.
13 hours ago
High school football...
Bill Kaczaraba

New investigation: Racial slurs ‘most likely’ used at football game

Racial slurs were "more likely than not" used at a football game between Stanwood and Lakes High Schools, according to a new investigation.
13 hours ago
fire...
L.B. Gilbert

Woman saved from Lynnwood house fire by neighbor

A Lynnwood house caught fire Tuesday evening, with a neighbor rescuing a woman from the burning residence. 
13 hours ago
joe kent...
Frank Sumrall

Joe Kent officially concedes after recount returns similar results

Joe Kent has officially conceded Washington’s 3rd Congressional District seat to Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez after a recount.
13 hours ago
violation...
L.B. Gilbert

Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation

A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Washington Democrats congratulate Rep. Suzan DelBene