Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday

Dec 27, 2022, 5:06 AM
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday.

Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.

Dash Point Park was affected by Monday morning’s king tide, too. A few logs and debris here are proof of that.

But you can actually see just how much water came up some 2 miles away, at the Browns Point Lighthouse, after the latest king tide.

Jim Harnish, vice president of the Points Northeast Historical Society that oversees the Lighthouse, says king tide flooding here is not unusual.

“No, no,” he said. “In fact, last year they were kiteboarding on that pond that was created. And then the next day, it’s all gone.”

Harnish says the king tide brings with it a lot of water here but rarely anything else.

“No huge damage,” Harnish said. “You can see the water comes up to the generator building there. Sometimes we get a little water in that building over in the boathouse.”

But people who live near the water are very familiar with what these high tides can do — 10 years ago, a so-called “100-year super tide” sent water into homes on Camano Island.

It happened all around Puget Sound in 2012, including in this Dash Point neighborhood.

Tom Irick, who has lived in the shadow of the sound for more than 30 years, says no matter where one stood, one got wet.

“I was wet up on the porch,” he said. “But you couldn’t drive around the street.”

King tides are the highest astronomical tides of the year when the moon is closest to the sun.

The National Weather Service issued alerts this week that coastal flooding is a possibility because of the king tides, something on the minds of many here.

“It is something that all property stewards and owners have to deal with as global warming increases,” said Rosemary Ponnekanti, “and as our sea level rises.”

The next king tide is expected Tuesday, starting at about 9 a.m. through 1 p.m.

So, all eyes will be on the water here and all around Puget Sound.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

wind...
L.B. Gilbert

High Wind Warning issued as more power issues expected

High wind is expected to sweep through the South Sound Tuesday, as the NWS warns this windstorm could be one of the strongest of the year.
11 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year.
11 hours ago
substations...
L.B. Gilbert

Pierce County substations restored, power returns to thousands

Power is now back on for everyone in Pierce County after vandals damaged four utility substations Sunday,.
11 hours ago
US 2...
L.B. Gilbert

US 2 remains closed over Stevens Pass as icy conditions persist

US Highway 2 remains closed Tuesday as icy conditions persist, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
11 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to lower prescription drug costs...
Associated Press

Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan

Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday.
11 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 News

Flood Watch warnings issued for most of Western Washington

Flooding is now a concern after last week’s ice storm. All of the ice has been melting away and rain has been steadily falling, causing issues
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday