High Wind Warning issued as more power outages expected

High wind is expected to sweep through the South Sound Tuesday, as the National Weather Service warns that this upcoming windstorm could be one of the strongest of the year.

Energy providers say they’re still dealing with power outages from the holiday winter weather, and more widespread outages could be on the way.

Pierce County substations restored, power returns to thousands

Energy companies are bracing for more outages, with the NWS expecting winds to reach gusts of up to 55 mph in the Puget Sound after issuing a High Wind Warning for much of Western Washington from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the warning said.

Active weather day for Western Washington with winds, some coastal flooding then some snow in the mountains tonight. High wind warnings this afternoon and evening for the coast, along the Strait of Juan de Fuca and from Seattle south in the interior. Calmer day Wednesday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/hsFjmMHdgC — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 27, 2022

In South Seattle’s Bryn Mawr-Skyway neighborhood, fallen trees and vegetation are also to blame for another outage that impacted almost 150 people.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 4,600 customers were without power after peaking at over 90,000 Monday morning. Puget Sound Energy is currently reporting around 3,000 people without power, Seattle City Light is working to restore electricity for nearly 200 people, around 300 people are still without power in Snohomish County.

“Crews are out in full force; however, high winds are ramping up again today and expected to continue through early Wednesday morning. Today’s windstorm has the potential to slow our restoration efforts and cause new outages to occur across our service area. We’re prepared to respond to new outages as soon as it’s safe to do so,” Puget Sound Energy said in a storm alert on Tuesday morning.

Jenn Strang with Seattle City Light says they may have to pause restoration efforts if winds make it unsafe for their crews on the ground.

“We actually lucked out with the ice storm, we were prepared for a much worse outcome. And it actually ended up working in our favor that we had very few outages,” Strang said. “And with the conditions being as they were, all of our crews were able to stay inside and off the streets. And so everyone was well rested and enjoyed their holiday. And now we are ready to go and get to work.”

There are also Flood Watches in effect for most of the region due to high tides and heavy rain.

Trent Davis with the National Weather Service in Seattle says the heavy rain this past weekend could make the windy weather even more dangerous. Davis says the saturated, loose soil from heavy rains could make it easier for trees to be blown over.

“So some of the impacts, the wind can blow down trees, and that can bring down powerlines which have the potential for widespread power outages,” Davis said. “And traffic could become difficult as tilting trees may come down or power lines that could be blocking roadways could also be dangerous.”

Fallen trees have already been the cause of many power outages, and more could be on the way.

Strang advises the community to prepare for the worst when outages do occur. She advises you stock up on non-perishable foods, have plenty of warm clothes and blankets if heat is lost, and conserve what little access to technology and electricity you might have.

“A few things – One, prepare in advance, make sure that you have fresh batteries and your flashlights [and] any devices that you might need, charge them up now and keep them charged and use them sparingly,” Strang said. “I know that you might feel when a power outage occurs that, you want to entertain yourself with your telephone, but keep that for emergency uses only or just to check in to see if there are weather updates or outage updates.”

Sam Campbell contributed to this report