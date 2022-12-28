Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
DORI MONSON

Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown

Dec 28, 2022, 12:09 PM | Updated: 1:29 pm
piroshky...
Olga Sagan, the owner of Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky, poses for a photo in front of her business Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Pike Place Market in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Dori Monson Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 12pm-3pm

Piroshsky, Piroshsky, an iconic Seattle restaurant, has re-opened on Third and Pike.

Owner Olga Sagan closed the bakery 10 months ago because of crime in the neighborhood. She re-opened this week after saying she saw good improvement in the area.

“We have to deliver a good walkable downtown for our people,” Sagan told fill-in host Brandi Kruse on The Dori Monson Show.

“Now the biggest neighborhood in Seattle is downtown. For people who live there, people who work there, and tourists that visit us, we need to stop embarrassing ourselves with downtown,” she continued.

Construction of pedestrian bridge from Seattle waterfront to Pike Place Market begins

Brandi asked Sagan to describe the differences between when she closed the bakery last February and her re-opening this week.

“I think, right in front of our windows, there is a significant difference,” Sagan said. “I wouldn’t say it’s consistent, 24/7, always clean and safe 100% of the time. But I would say more often clean, and as safe as it has ever been in the last two or three years.”

Sagan said on KIRO Newsradio that the crime problem hasn’t been solved in the downtown corridor. It has just been moved around.

Brandi asked, “Even though it’s a little bit better, right now, how hesitant are you to believe, it’s really going to stay that way?”

Sagan said that she has no expectations, and she hopes “for the best but [has] hoped before.”

“I think I was very, very vocal and very frustrated and very fed up when it closed,” she said.

A Starbucks cafe and an Amazon To Go store closed in the area at about the same time.

“I was part of the fabric of closing it down. I’m hoping to be a fabric of reopening it up as well,” Sagan said.

Sagan told Brandi that if she has to close the bakery again, it will be for the last time.

Brandi asked Sagan if she had seen a shift in the willingness of business owners to speak up and say something about the conditions there.

“I got a lot of negative feedback and was subject to a lot of name-callings when I first said things. But, I was telling my truth and how it affected me. We did open a little bit of a floodgate of, it’s okay for us to speak our truth. We’re going to keep pushing towards a better future for Third and Pike,” Sagan concluded.

Listen to Dori Monson weekday afternoons from noon – 3 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dori Monson on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dori monsonTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 12 noon for The Dori Monson Show.

Dori Monson Show

Dori Monson

seattle crime...
Dori Monson Show

Business owner: Seattle City Council not doing its job

Seattle business owner Bill Cahill says when it comes to crime in the city, "We have a city council that's asleep at the wheel."
8 days ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Dori Monson Show

Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans

Troyer said it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office.
13 days ago
Troyer trial arrest...
Dori Monson Show

Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer pushed back against the media, Gov. Inslee, and AG Bob Ferguson after he was acquitted Wednesday.
15 days ago
police response...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: Lawsuit addresses slow police response that caused Ballard man’s death

The case stems from Nov. 2, 2021, when Yurek’s son “got on the phone and called 911” when he believed his dad was suffering a heart attack.
17 days ago
Porch pirates...
Dori Monson Show

Dori: A solution to Seattle-Tacoma ranking No. 2 in U.S. for porch thefts

A new study shows the Seattle-Tacoma region now ranks No. 2 among “Worst Metro Cities for Package Theft” in the United States.
17 days ago
piroshky...
Frank Sumrall

Piroshky Piroshky, closed in 2022 due to crime, set to reopen after Christmas

Three separate shootings occurred in February along Third Avenue when the business decided to close, including two happening within a week from each other.
20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle restaurant owner: ‘A significant difference’ in safety downtown