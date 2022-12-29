Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Union: Starbucks ‘not bargaining in good faith,’ files complaint

Dec 28, 2022, 4:07 PM
Starbucks union...
A Starbucks Coffee shop is seen in the background as people gather at Westlake Park during the "Fight Starbucks' Union Busting" rally and march in Seattle, Washington on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Starbucks is not “bargaining in good faith,” according to a complaint filed by the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday.

The complaint claims that Starbucks broke the law by refusing to negotiate with unionized workers at stores in the Northwest.

Starbucks workers continue to push for change with a three-day strike

There are 21 stores in Seattle, Olympia, Tumwater, Portland, and Eugene that have become unionized in the past year.

Starbucks Workers United (SWU) said the company has delayed negotiating sessions and left virtual sessions early. SWU also claims Starbucks offered more pay and benefits to non-union employees.

In a Bloomberg report late in November, the NLRB ruled Starbucks violated labor law by refusing to bargain with unionized workers at its Seattle Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill. The NLRB forced Starbucks back to the bargaining table last month.

Workers say that Starbucks has closed stores because they were unionized. Starbucks countered by saying the closures have to do with profitability and safety issues.

Workers at stores across Seattle told KIRO Newsradio they believe closures were because local staff organized and went on one and three-day strikes when the company kicked off its holiday season by handing out the festive red cups.

“The union-busting has been happening all around Seattle and the country,” said Starbucks employee Hargurleen Gill. “All of these problems are just building up and we’ve reached the breaking point.”

“We’re understaffed. We’ve had many labor cuts in the last few weeks during our busiest season,” shift supervisor Kate Merritt said. “I asked the other day if we can get Broadway and Denny people and we did get a couple of managers, but no baristas.”

The store at Broadway and Denny was the first to unionize in Seattle.

Union members have conducted two separate strikes since the order took place.

No reaction from Starbucks so far.

Local News

An uneventful commute shoudlgreet you Thursday, at least weatherwise. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)...
Bill Kaczaraba

All is calm going in the New Year’s weather weekend

Despite the fact that we are still having a hangover from the ice storm of 2022 that included power outages, airline delays, and an endless number of weather-related accidents, we are about to enter into a few days of peace.
19 hours ago
Gamez roadtrip...
Micki Gamez

Gamez: How I got back to Seattle after flight was canceled in Vegas

Micki Gamez describes her journey back to Seattle with two strangers and their families after their flight was canceled in Las Vegas.
19 hours ago
derailed...
L.B. Gilbert

Train derailed under I-5 overpass in Mount Vernon

A train derailed under the Interstate 5 Overpass in Mount Vernon near Mr. T's restaurant around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
19 hours ago
free public transit...
L.B. Gilbert

Ring in 2023 with free public transit on New Year’s Eve

Looking to ring in 2023 without worrying to drive? Local transit agencies are offering free public transit on New Year's Eve.
19 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds

In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements.
19 hours ago
crime...
L.B. Gilbert

Woman hit with rock during Seattle robbery, police investigating

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was hit with a rock during a robbery on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Union: Starbucks ‘not bargaining in good faith,’ files complaint