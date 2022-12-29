Second victim found in Christmas Day fire at south Everett home

Everett investigators have found a second body in a burned-out home after firefighters located a first victim on Christmas Day as they were fighting a fire at a four-plex near the Everett Mall.

The fire was reported at a building on Third Avenue Southeast, just west of the Everett Mall, just before 11:30 p.m.

One person killed in fire at south Everett fourplex

Fire crews found one victim in one of the four units, and the flames were under control about 35 minutes later.

Investigators received “conflicting information on how many individuals lived at the residence,” and after returning to the scene, found a second victim.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has taken custody of the second deceased victim to determine the cause and manner of death and establish identity.

The Everett Police Department is handling the death investigation, and their preliminary findings do not indicate any criminal activity is involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.