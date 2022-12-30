Revisiting KIRO Newsradio’s top blogs of 2022

It’s been an interesting year so far at MyNorthwest, and to round out the rest of the year, we are bringing you a recap of some of KIRO Newsradio’s top blogs of 2022.

1. Mass tech layoff could spell disaster for Seattle (November 10, 2022)

After Meta, Twitter, Microsoft, and Amazon announced a hiring freeze, many are asking how the tech industry is contracting so heavily and how it could affect a tech hub like Seattle.

On the Gee and Ursula Show, host Ursula Reutin and guest host Spike O’Neill talked about the layoffs and what could have caused such a large shift in the tech industry.

2. Dori: State seizes payroll money from Skagit County café; owner vows to fight (February 3, 2022)

When Bill DeJong went to pay his employees at Billy’s Café in Burlington last month, he suffered a gut punch after opening his bank account.

Nearly $8,700 needed for payroll was gone, DeJong told The Dori Monson Show. It was seized by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) over what the agency says are COVID “safety citations.”

3. Dori: Port Townsend Woman, 80, banned from pool after dispute with bilogical male in women’s shower (August 5, 2022)

After more than 35 years of swimming at Port Townsend’s Mountain View Pool, Julie Jaman, 80, says she is “distressed” after being banned from the facility for calling out a biological man she says was watching semi-naked young girls in the women’s locker room.

Jaman told Friday’s Dori Monson show listeners that the incident started July 26 after she “heard a man’s voice” while she was naked and showering in the women’s locker room at the facility, which is operated by the Olympic Peninsula YMCA and the City of Port Townsend.

4. Dori: Legendary rocker, hunter Ted Nugent weighs in on Leavenworth bear attack (October 28, 2022)

The phone has barely stopped ringing for local wildlife expert Tom Nelson since he blamed “woke politics” for a Leavenworth park bear attack that sent one woman to the hospital last weekend.

Now, fresh off several network TV news appearances for his outspoken comments, Nelson – who hosts The Outdoor Line on Seattle Sports 710 AM – has snagged the attention of hard-rock legend, hunting and fishing enthusiast, and conservative rights advocate Ted Nugent.

5. Dori: Washington state school sports now have a ‘Lia Thomas situation’ (September 20, 2022)

With high school fall sports seasons in full swing across Washington state, it appears some local teen athletes are facing a so-called “Lia Thomas situation” here.

Lia Thomas is the highly publicized, biologically male University of Pennsylvania swimmer whose current transgender status now allows them to compete – and win – against biologically female swimmers.

Thank you so much for reading, from everyone at the MyNorthwest team, and we will see you in the New Year.

