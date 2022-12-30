Medved: Trump and MTG’s ‘crazy’ vision for GOP future

Georgia congresswoman Margorie Taylor Greene tweeted out her roadmap for how she thinks the Republican-led House of Representatives should move forward next year.

Greene believes in blocking all Democratic legislation and denounced a group of at least 18 Senate Republicans. She referred to those who voted for the $1.7 trillion “omnimonster” as the “uniparty,” calling them “traitors.”

“The base will no longer tolerate Uniparty Republicans, which are viewed as America Last, and I have been making that clear inside our conference while the base has been making it loud and clear on the outside,” Greene wrote. “This must continue in order to keep our conference moving right.”

On the Gee and Ursula Show, Gee Scott and guest host Aaron Mason sat down with Michael Medved, a conservative commentator on KTTH to talk about Greene’s vision of the future of the Republican party.

Medved thinks of Greene’s vision and to a wider extent the MAGA movement, as ways to split the party. He specifically pointed to moves former President Donald Trump has made in ridiculing members of the GOP who haven’t supported parts of his policy.

Medved called this a continuation of the Trump presidency into 2022 politics.

“Trump is not about ideologies, not about party loyalty. He’s about a cult of personality,” Medved said. “This is just another indication that the Republican Party deserves no loyalty toward Donald Trump because he has shown so little loyalty to the party. People should recognize that if they care about a long-term future for a two-party system.”

Mason asked Medved if he sees Greene’s goal of moving the party to the right as a good thing.

“I disagree with you on Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is not concerned about right or left. She’s concerned about crazy and sane,” Medved said. “And she’s on the crazy side. She came into politics as a Q anon believer. The new party that they’re talking about would be a conspiracy theory party, and my idea is that it’s a conspiracy to harm the country not to help it.”

Medved said he believes there are issues that the entire party could lead.

“The one thing that I think that Republicans can really agree on is for the government to spend a little bit less and to take a little bit less of the private earnings of Americans and to have the government retreat from involvement in supervising every aspect of our lives,” Medved said. “I do think that inflation comes with just spending too much”

You can listen to their full discussion of the future of the Republican party here:

