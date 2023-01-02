Close
DORI MONSON

Longtime KIRO Newsradio host Dori Monson dies at age 61

Jan 1, 2023, 4:08 PM
Dori Monson...
Dori Monson, 61, was a KIRO Newsradio host for over 30 years. (KIRO Newsradio)
(KIRO Newsradio)
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

The KIRO Newsradio family and Bonneville International Corporation – along with the immediate family of Dori Monson – are deeply saddened to announce Dori’s sudden passing Saturday night at a Seattle hospital.

A longtime watchdog of government and social issues, Dori was known by his many listeners as a boy from the “mean streets of Ballard.” At the time of his passing Dori was KIRO-FM’s top-rated mid-day host.

“We, along with Dori’s family, are mourning his loss,” said Bonneville Seattle Senior Vice President and Market Manager Cathy Cangiano. “We are working on on-air tributes to memorialize and celebrate his life and legacy.”

Dori’s career in radio started in 1982 at the University of Washington, and included work at KING-TV, KING Radio and at KIRO since the early 1990s. A man of deep faith and a fierce advocate for girls’ sports for more than 25 years, Dori coached Shorecrest High School to its first state girls basketball title in 2016.

Despite health issues over the past few years, Dori enjoyed deep sea fishing with KIRO and ESPN colleagues, and playing pickleball with his family. He leaves behind a wife, three adult daughters, a dog and many of his show’s loyal listeners.

