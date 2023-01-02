Broadcasters, politicians, coworkers and friends remember Dori Monson

Dori Monson, a longtime KIRO Newsradio host, passed away Saturday night at a Seattle hospital. He is remembered by a collection of public figures he had interviewed, broadcasters who had worked in the industry alongside him, coworkers who shared years of happy memories with him, and thousands of fans.

After working in Seattle radio for more than four decades, lots of love and support were tweeted out in mourning and memory for the life of Dori.

Longtime KIRO Newsradio host Dori Monson dies at age 61

No words can possibly capture what you meant to me and to so many. Rest in peace in the Kingdom of God, my dear friend: https://t.co/k179nX8tgC pic.twitter.com/STzMhyh5h2 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) January 2, 2023

Dori Monson and I were political opposites, but we always agreed on how much we loved local media legends JP Patches, Stan Boreson & Dave Niehaus.

In his best moments, Dori understood how radio can work like community glue – connecting people of different views & beliefs. RIP. pic.twitter.com/uB6iIT7r2l — Feliks Banel (@FeliksBanel) January 2, 2023

ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED: My dear friend Dori Monson passed away this weekend. He was a media watchdog, held public officials accountable, and cared so much about this region. I will forever be grateful to this man for believing in me. Massive loss. #Seattlehttps://t.co/HffCF8Lk1d — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) January 2, 2023

No matter whether you disagreed with Dori or not, no one can deny his passion for truth and his love for Seattle.

His death will leave a big hole in local media.

https://t.co/Hpw9sv6IsD — jwhittenbergK5 (@jwhittenbergK5) January 2, 2023

I don’t have words tonight but I do have endless prayers for @dorimonson wife Suzanne & his amazing girls & family. He loved them with that gigantic heart of his And for his remarkable audience that followed him for three decades he loved you too. 1st Thess. 4:14. Love you Dori pic.twitter.com/X09TznHqPt — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) January 2, 2023

He was a sports producer at King 5 TV and a popular radio host in Seattle at @KIRONewsradio , but Dori also loved to coach basketball. In 2016 he led the Shorecrest girls basketball team to their first state title.

RIP Dori Monson pic.twitter.com/tKh9AAgFAJ — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) January 2, 2023

I’m in complete shock at the passing of Dori Monson. There’s nothing I can say in a tweet — or a book — to adequately describe his impact on our city, our radio stations, and our lives. In addition to inspiring me, he was my friend. I’m going to miss him. https://t.co/5eUo03Ww2O pic.twitter.com/8Zf5V7DWe3 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 2, 2023

Kinda shocked to hear of the death of longtime Seattle voice and KIRO radio host Dori Monson. I found some photos I shot in November 2013 where he played basketball against Washington State Governor Jay Inslee. Sure seemed like a simpler political time. pic.twitter.com/GpK879BhCM — Joshua Trujillo (@joshtrujillo) January 2, 2023

The night I first met Dori Monson, I didn’t know how to feel. We disagreed on EVERYTHING… But he was so sweet to me. I went home and said “wait Dori is so kind…”

We knew we didn’t agree, but he treated me with respect. He was a good man. Thinking of his beautiful family 💕 pic.twitter.com/IMvNduFbbX — Bhavisha Patel (@BhavishaPatel) January 2, 2023

Dori was a great mentor from my first day at @KIRONewsradio and the first to welcome me back last year. He was the same guy off-air as he was on-air: dedicated to family, passionate about his beliefs and a deep love for Seattle.https://t.co/9d6UdEPNuO — Bryan Suits KTTH Seattle (@darksecretplace) January 2, 2023

I hope this gives you a smile, on a day of unbelievable sadness. Dori Monson was so kind and so genuine. His dedication to family was an inspiration. His pursuit of broadcast excellence was unmatched. I have lost a friend. Seattle has lost a legend. Rest easy Dori. pic.twitter.com/95fhMxvGkA — Chris Sullivan (@NEWSGUYSULLY) January 2, 2023

I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend @dorimonson. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will truly be missed. — Reagan Dunn (@reagandunn) January 2, 2023

Whether you agreed with Dori Monson’s politics or not, he was a genuinely nice human being. He changed the landscape of Seattle radio by offering a unique perspective that sounded nothing like the cookie-cutter conservative talk shows we typically hear today. He will be missed. — Jeff Pohjola (@JeffPohjola) January 2, 2023

Dori was a giant in our industry and inspired me to do better. A watchdog of both government and media, Dori always held me accountable while delivering newscasts during his show. I will forever be grateful of being a part of his broadcast. RIP https://t.co/J6w2uFzxiS — Aaron Granillo (@AaronKIROFM) January 2, 2023

Saddened to hear of the loss of #DoriMonson. Dori cared about #WA & #USA. He dedicated his life to informing the public & even when we disagreed, I always respected his mission to hold elected officials accountable & serve the greater good. Sending condolences to his family. — Mayor Jim Ferrell (@WAFederalWay) January 2, 2023

Please say a prayer for Dori Monson and his family. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/06jHYaoHfa — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) January 2, 2023

Rest in Peace Dori. You were one of a kind. You’ll be deeply missed. https://t.co/sMpPtsaeqG — Seattle Police Officers Guild (@SPOG1952) January 2, 2023

A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories

Listeners and fans texted KIRO Newsradio to mourn the loss.

“So sad to hear the news about Dori. I’m speechless. I looked forward to his show daily. His voice was much needed. He was a great watch dog giving us much needed news that nobody else has the balls to report. You will be greatly missed Dori. R.I.P.” David in Port Townsend “I remember when Dori was tazed and so many other ‘stunts’. His bungee jump.. and his love for his family.. his one on one with the nuns, always a delight.

And, the fact he shared his emotions. Seattle is weeping today.” Ann in Port Orchard “Every day after the noon news I would invite Dori’s powerful voice into my home. I feel like I have lost a friend. My prayers are with his family and all of you at Kiro. A bright light has gone out.” Vonnie in the 206 “I started listening to Dori during Covid lockdown. I live alone, no internet, high risk age. He helped so much… I will miss him so much. He was the best.” From the 564

@KIRONewsradio my brother @stevebraicks listened to every single @dorimonson show. Steve tweets a lot, and Dori responded to every single one. I messaged him once to thank him and he asked for our address -a few weeks later this happened. He was such a good human. pic.twitter.com/wFwD7WmfWP — Lizzie Braicks-Rinker (@lizziebraicks) January 2, 2023

Photos: Remembering Dori Monson over the years

Dori’s career in radio started in 1982 at the University of Washington and included work at KING-TV, KING Radio, and at KIRO since the early 1990s. A man of deep faith and a fierce advocate for girls’ sports for more than 25 years, Dori coached Shorecrest High School to its first state girls’ basketball title in 2016.

Despite health issues over the past few years, Dori enjoyed deep sea fishing with KIRO and ESPN colleagues and playing pickleball with his family. He leaves behind a wife, three adult daughters, a dog, and many of his show’s loyal listeners.

A memorial tribute is airing on KIRO Newsradio until 6 p.m. Monday. A number of different guests including: Brock Huard, Dave Wyman, Ursula Reutin, Bob Rivers, and more will remember the life of a Seattle radio legend.

