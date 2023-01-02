Close
DORI MONSON

Broadcasters, politicians, coworkers and friends remember Dori Monson

Jan 2, 2023, 9:22 AM | Updated: 3:21 pm
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Dori Monson, a longtime KIRO Newsradio host, passed away Saturday night at a Seattle hospital. He is remembered by a collection of public figures he had interviewed, broadcasters who had worked in the industry alongside him, coworkers who shared years of happy memories with him, and thousands of fans.

After working in Seattle radio for more than four decades, lots of love and support were tweeted out in mourning and memory for the life of Dori.

Longtime KIRO Newsradio host Dori Monson dies at age 61

A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories

Listeners and fans texted KIRO Newsradio to mourn the loss.

“So sad to hear the news about Dori. I’m speechless. I looked forward to his show daily. His voice was much needed. He was a great watch dog giving us much needed news that nobody else has the balls to report. You will be greatly missed Dori. R.I.P.”

David in Port Townsend

“I remember when Dori was tazed and so many other ‘stunts’. His bungee jump.. and his love for his family.. his one on one with the nuns, always a delight.
And, the fact he shared his emotions. Seattle is weeping today.”

Ann in Port Orchard

“Every day after the noon news I would invite Dori’s powerful voice into my home. I feel like I have lost a friend. My prayers are with his family and all of you at Kiro. A bright light has gone out.”

Vonnie in the 206

“I started listening to Dori during Covid lockdown. I live alone, no internet, high risk age. He helped so much… I will miss him so much. He was the best.”

From the 564

Photos: Remembering Dori Monson over the years

Dori’s career in radio started in 1982 at the University of Washington and included work at KING-TV, KING Radio, and at KIRO since the early 1990s. A man of deep faith and a fierce advocate for girls’ sports for more than 25 years, Dori coached Shorecrest High School to its first state girls’ basketball title in 2016.

Despite health issues over the past few years, Dori enjoyed deep sea fishing with KIRO and ESPN colleagues and playing pickleball with his family. He leaves behind a wife, three adult daughters, a dog, and many of his show’s loyal listeners.

A memorial tribute is airing on KIRO Newsradio until 6 p.m. Monday. A number of different guests including: Brock Huard, Dave Wyman, Ursula Reutin, Bob Rivers, and more will remember the life of a Seattle radio legend.

Listen to KIRO Newsradio on 97.3 FM. Stream it live here.

