Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Windy conditions cause 35,000 to lose power across Puget Sound

Jan 9, 2023, 6:22 AM | Updated: 10:57 am
power...
(Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
(Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 35,000 power outages currently impacting residents.

Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree.

Person killed by fallen tree during windstorm east of Seattle

As of 9:50 a.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting 28,680 customers without power, mainly in the Cascade foothills and Enumclaw Plateau.

This morning, Seattle City Light has 8,592 customers without power, primarily in the Ravenna, View Ridge, Sand Point, and Burien areas.

About 400 customers in South Seattle are now without power Monday after a car smashed into a power line pole shortly before 2:30 a.m.

At one point, nearly 5,500 people were in the dark from Bryn Mawr Skyway all the way north to Seward park, but Seattle City Light says that that number is now down to 400 clustered in the area just south of Rainier Valley.

All lanes in both directions of State Route 18 between Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast and Interstate 90 were closed Monday morning due to fallen trees which have since been cleared.

Multiple fallen trees in the region closed other roads, including a crash in the Pacific that blocked the right lane of northbound SR 167 at Stewart Road SE. Fallen trees also blocked both directions of State Route 706, and trees are blocking State Route 410 at milepost 41.

The NWS issued a Wind Advisory for the east Puget Sound lowlands and parts of Snohomish, King, Pierce, and Mascon counties until Monday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is also in effect for the north and central Washington coast until Monday evening.

The weather service said southeast winds between 15-25 mph were expected in the Puget Sound region, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph were possible along the Washington coast.

According to KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner, there is an area of low pressure offshore that is increasing air pressure inland and is starting up stronger winds to the east of the Cascade foothills and at the coast Monday morning.

“A strong Pacific weather system approaching the west coast has once again strengthened pressure differences across the Cascades, resulting in another burst of strong winds surging out of the Cascade passes,” Buehner said. “For areas in the Cascade foothills to as far as the I-5 corridor, wind gusts up to 50 mph will likely trim tree limbs and possibly blow down a few trees sitting in saturated soils.”

This morning through noon, the NWS says that wind will be around 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 40 to 45 mph.

There is a Wind Advisory for the east Puget Sound lowlands until noon, with continued breezy to windy weather this afternoon. The advisory includes the cities of Covington-Sawyer, Maple Valley, Monroe, Prairie Ridge, Enumclaw, Bonney Lake, and Woodinville.

The wind advisory was later extended to areas along the I-5 corridor including Tacoma, Seattle, and Everett.

“The strong winds are expected to gradually ease by this evening,” Buehner said. “Until the wind dies down, avoid being outdoors including driving. Most wind-related injuries and fatalities occur outdoors during periods of strong gusty winds.”

Local News

fallen tree...
L.B. Gilbert

Person killed by fallen tree during windstorm east of Seattle

Crews are working to save a person after a tree fell on top of them in Fall City early Monday morning, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
11 hours ago
pierce county airport...
Bill Kaczaraba

Opponents of Pierce County airport to gather this Friday

The opening salvos against building a major airport in Pierce County will happen this week. A town hall is scheduled for this Friday
11 hours ago
west seattle...
L.B. Gilbert

SDOT, KC Metro offer free transit during West Seattle Low Bridge closure

With the closure of the West Seattle Low Bridge, SDOT and King County Metro announced they will offer temporary free transit.
11 hours ago
abortion Capital gains tax Olympia meeting legislature abortion...
Lisa Bauman, Associated Press

Washington state’s legislative session starting Monday

Washington state legislative leaders appeared largely aligned with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in citing homelessness and a significant housing shortage
11 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Sumner fire claims life of man, sister makes it out alive

A South Sound community is grieving after a man died in a fire in his bedroom. The deadly fire consumed the fourplex unit a man shared with his sister.
11 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Residents fed up as mail delivery issues continue on Vashon Island

Mail woes continue on Vashon Island, where some residents say they wait weeks or sometimes months for their mail to be delivered.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Windy conditions cause 35,000 to lose power across Puget Sound