LOCAL NEWS

Person killed by fallen tree during windstorm east of Seattle

Jan 9, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:34 am
fallen tree...
Photo from Eastside Fire and Rescue
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A person was declared dead after a tree fell on top of them in Fall City early Monday morning, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Just before 9 a.m., Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted about a report of a fallen tree with injury on SE 46th Street in Fall City.

Windy conditions cause 35,000 to lose power

Seattle City Light responds to 400 power outages in south Seattle

Just after 9 a.m., medics said CPR is in progress. The injured person’s current condition is unknown.

Officials are warning those in the Cascade foothills to avoid traveling when there are high winds. There is a wind advisory in the area until noon today.

The wind has been the cause of several fallen trees across the Puget Sound, including on State Route 18, where both directions were closed in both directions earlier Monday.

