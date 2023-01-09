Person killed by fallen tree during windstorm east of Seattle

A person was declared dead after a tree fell on top of them in Fall City early Monday morning, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Just before 9 a.m., Eastside Fire & Rescue tweeted about a report of a fallen tree with injury on SE 46th Street in Fall City.

Just after 9 a.m., medics said CPR is in progress. The injured person’s current condition is unknown.

EF&R is assisting Fall City Fire for fallen tree onto a car SE 46th Street in Fall City. Expect a large response and avoid the area if possible. Please avoid travel if you are located in the foothills area and experiencing high winds. — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) January 9, 2023

Officials are warning those in the Cascade foothills to avoid traveling when there are high winds. There is a wind advisory in the area until noon today.

The wind has been the cause of several fallen trees across the Puget Sound, including on State Route 18, where both directions were closed in both directions earlier Monday.