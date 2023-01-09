Close
LOCAL NEWS

SDOT, KC Metro offer free transit during West Seattle Low Bridge closure

Jan 9, 2023, 8:09 AM | Updated: 9:39 am
west seattle...
(Photo from King County Metro and Ned Ahrens)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

During the ongoing closure of the West Seattle Low Bridge, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced that they will make the West Seattle Water Taxi and some King County Metro buses free.

The bridge sustained serious mechanical damage caused by the Christmas week ice storms, and has disrupted commuters using the bridge. SDOT has created detours using Terminal 5 in West Seattle, the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge, and the 1st Ave S Bridge.

Repairs continue on Spokane St Low Bridge after ice storm

Now with the option for free transit using the water taxi and free bus credit, SDOT hopes to alleviate the inconvenience faced by those that need to get to the rest of the city from West Seattle.

“Providing an app and code to give free transit to riders accessing West Seattle is a great way to support mobility during the temporary closure of the Spokane Street Bridge,” said SDOT Director Greg Spotts. “We’re grateful to our friends at King County Metro for their partnership in addressing this challenge.”

Transit riders should download the “Transit Go Ticket app” and create an account, then enter the code LOWBRIDGE23 to redeem the free trip credits for free busing trips, according to King County Metro.

“We’re pleased to partner with the City of Seattle to offer riders reliable transit alternatives while the Lower Spokane Street Bridge is under repair” said King County Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. “We hope this makes their travel a little easier between West Seattle and downtown.”

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit King County Metro’s Transit GO Rewards webpage.

The fares are funded by the Seattle Transit Measure, which was passed by voters in 2020.

A temporary bike detour route was also established on West Marginal Way SW and 1st Ave S using cones, barrels, paint, and signs. The temporary bike lanes will remain until the Spokane St Swing Bridge reopens.

