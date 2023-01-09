Seahawks fans donate to Detroit Lions charities following playoff berth

Seahawks fans are paying the Detroit Lions back through personal charitable donations after the latter defeated Green Bay Sunday night, sending Seattle to the postseason.

Seattle took care of business at home against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, winning 19-16 in overtime, but needed additional help in order to secure the NFC’s final wildcard spot.

“What a day, man. What a day and what a night,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said during Monday’s Pete Carroll Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM to Brock and Salk. “And man, the Lions just did it. What a terrific football game … How about them Lions?”

Detroit had very little to play for after Seattle eliminated them from playoff contention earlier that day. But, under second-year head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions gave Aaron Rodgers and company all they could handle.

“Either we’re playing to get in or we’re playing to be spoiler, and that’s it,” Campbell said in an interview with The Detroit Free Press last week. “So either way, we win.”

Now Seahawks fans are displaying their gratitude through donations to the Detroit Lions Foundation, among others.

Many, many #Seahawks fans have donated to the @Lions Foundation after Detroit helped Seattle make the playoffs by beating the #Packers last night. Most of them donated $12, as a symbol of the 12th-man. Here’s the link:https://t.co/4BNGPZXs3H pic.twitter.com/HFjgAk2xm7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2023

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff’s foundation, JG16, also received an influx of donations.

With the fate of the playoffs in the hands of Detroit, the Seahawks’ social media team showered the Lions with admiration throughout the entire thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup.

One year removed from Russell Wilson departing for Denver, Seattle’s playoff chances were extremely slim heading into the season. The team entered the year tied for the worst odds to win the Super Bowl, paired with the eventual 3-win Texans and the 7-win Falcons.

But Geno Smith took the opportunity bestowed upon him and turned it into a record-setting campaign, setting franchise records for single-season passing yards, completions, attempts, and completion percentage while leading the Seahawks to the surprise postseason berth.

He was awarded with his first Pro Bowl for his efforts and earned an extra $3.5 million in contract incentives.

Kenneth Walker III, Tyler Lockett, and D.K. Metcalf all had successful seasons alongside Smith, each going over 1,000 yards while combining for 24 touchdowns.

The Seahawks will face the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday as the first of six wild-card games this upcoming weekend. You can hear all the action live on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and Seattle Sports 710 AM.