CRIME BLOTTER

Teens, including 12-year-old, lead Bellevue police on stolen car chase

Jan 10, 2023, 3:50 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm
(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Police Department)
MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Bellevue Police said three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old are in custody Tuesday after leading police on a chase with stolen cars after an armed carjacking.

“Very rarely do we see such violent felony offenses committed by very young teenagers,” said Bellevue Police spokesperson Meeghan Black. “This really has taken a lot of people in the police department aback.”

It started this morning when Renton Police said suspects, in a stolen Hyundai Elantra, carjacked a Dodge Charger at the Landing in Renton.

A Seattle police officer spotted the stolen Elantra and alerted Bellevue police. They said the 12-year-old driver ditched the car, but was caught nearby.

Bellevue police soon spotted the stolen Charger.

Because the car had been involved in an armed carjacking, officers pursued.

The right rear wheel of the car went flat, according to police reports, forcing the three 14-year-olds in the car to pull over at a trailhead in the Coal Creek trail system. One teen stayed with the car and was arrested.

A Guardian One helicopter helped officers track down the two teens hiding in the brush. Officers eventually convinced them to surrender.

