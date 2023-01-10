Teens, including 12-year-old, lead Bellevue police on stolen car chase

Bellevue Police said three 14-year-olds and a 12-year-old are in custody Tuesday after leading police on a chase with stolen cars after an armed carjacking.

“Very rarely do we see such violent felony offenses committed by very young teenagers,” said Bellevue Police spokesperson Meeghan Black. “This really has taken a lot of people in the police department aback.”

It started this morning when Renton Police said suspects, in a stolen Hyundai Elantra, carjacked a Dodge Charger at the Landing in Renton.

A Seattle police officer spotted the stolen Elantra and alerted Bellevue police. They said the 12-year-old driver ditched the car, but was caught nearby.

Bellevue police soon spotted the stolen Charger.

Because the car had been involved in an armed carjacking, officers pursued.

The right rear wheel of the car went flat, according to police reports, forcing the three 14-year-olds in the car to pull over at a trailhead in the Coal Creek trail system. One teen stayed with the car and was arrested.

A Guardian One helicopter helped officers track down the two teens hiding in the brush. Officers eventually convinced them to surrender.

Three 14-year-olds & a 12-year-old are in custody after a carjacking in Renton. The 4 suspects, in 2 separate cars, drove Bellevue. There was a pursuit when the driver of the 2nd car refused to stop. Officers arrested all 4 without incident.

Two girls were the victims of an armed robbery in Spanaway on Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 20200 block of Hidden Village Drive East in Spanaway.

Two girls, ages 11 and 13, had been walking home after buying sandwiches at a nearby restaurant when four boys approached them.

As the 11-year-old quickly called her mother, she felt an object pressed against the back of her neck. The 13-year-old told her it was a gun.

The boys demanded the girls give them all of their stuff, and the girls handed over the sandwiches and the phone.

The boys told the girls not to tell anyone what happened and ran off.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

Thousands of fentanyl pills recovered by Seattle police

Seattle police narcotics detectives recovered cash, thousands of fentanyl pills, and other narcotics they said were headed to the Seattle area.

Earlier this month, detectives worked with Homeland Security and Drug Enforcement Administration agents to identify and locate an alleged dealer after several undercover drug buys were made, according to Seattle Police.

After getting a search warrant, authorities arrested the suspected dealer and recovered the following:

415.9 grams of fentanyl pills

657.8 grams of powdered fentanyl

1528.6 grams of methamphetamine

834 grams of heroin

22.5 grams of cocaine

About $16,700 in cash

Last October, Seattle detectives learned of a California narcotics dealer who traveled to Seattle to distribute fentanyl there.

With the help of DEA agents, Seattle detectives traveled to California and found the source of the “skittle” fentanyl pills that were appearing in Seattle.

The investigation was then handed over to DEA investigators and the Clovis Police Department (CA).

Following a three-month investigation by Clovis police and the DEA, a man was arrested, and search warrants were executed.

Police said they found 35 pounds of fentanyl pills — about 160,000 pills valued at over $1 million — and more than two pounds of heroin.

South Hill woman killed by own vehicle

A woman was killed Tuesday morning when her vehicle rolled over her, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 10 a.m., deputies responded to a death in the 7800 block of 165th Street Court East.

According to deputies, the woman was moving two vehicles and detectives believed one of them rolled over her.

Her identity is currently unknown. Detectives are currently working to determine how and why she died.

