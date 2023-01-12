Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CHOKEPOINTS

Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways

Jan 12, 2023, 5:04 AM
homeless boulder...
The City of Tacoma installed boulders on city property in 2015, only to remove them after a public outcry. (KIRO Newsradio/Chelsea Hawkins)
(KIRO Newsradio/Chelsea Hawkins)
Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

Let’s talk about boulders — specifically, the use of boulders to prevent homeless camps from returning to sites along freeways and highways. Once thought inhumane, boulder use is gaining momentum as a deterrent.

I was shocked to find the massive homeless encampment in Delta Park, just off I-5 in Portland, empty when I drove through on Friday. It has been there for years, just across the Columbia River from Vancouver. It had wood buildings, several cars, and generators the last time I went through in September.

But last month, the camp was removed. The site was cleaned, and hundreds of large boulders were installed to prevent the camp from returning. It’s called “aggressive landscaping” by the Oregon Department of Transportation, which owns the property.

I had thought the use of boulders had been removed from Washington state’s toolbox. You might remember that the City of Tacoma installed them on city property in 2015, only to remove them after a public outcry. In 2017, Spokane was going to do the same thing, but residents stopped the plan before it started.

Public outcry over Tacoma’s anti-homeless boulders forces city to reconsider

But boulders are back.

On our drive home, I noticed that the Washington State Department of Transportation had installed them at a homeless camp on the west side of I-5 at Lilly Road in Olympia. WSDOT also put them in along SR 285 in Wenatchee last year.

I asked WSDOT’s Barbara LaBoe about boulder use and whether it will happen more often going forward.

“It’s not the first tool,” LaBoe said. “It’s not the first go-to. It’s not a standard practice.”

But placing boulders is part of the tool kit when it comes to keeping these areas near freeways and highways clear.

“Sometimes we fence, and sometimes we do vegetation removal,” LaBoe said. “In certain cases, we do place a large boulder that makes it less attractive to resettle in that site.”

I asked LaBoe why the state doesn’t use the boulders more often. “The boulders can be quite expensive, and placing them can be very time-consuming and expensive,” she said.

So what made the site under Lilly Road in Olympia a good candidate?

“It was really to block access up under the bridge,” she said. “Our crews need to get up there to inspect the bridge and make repairs. We don’t want anything being undermined by the bridge.”

That site used all three tools to prevent people from coming back, installing fencing, and removing vegetation and boulders.

Keeping these sites clear is part of the ongoing “Rights of Way Safety Initiative” working to remove people from state property along freeways and highways in five of the largest counties.

In under a year, the state and a lot of private partners have worked with 13 large encampments. Five have been cleared. The rest are waiting to be cleared as outreach workers try to find housing for each resident.

LaBoe said they have found success with this model so far.

“225 people have accepted housing and 94% of them are still in housing,” she said.

Not a huge number, certainly, but it is a positive step in this problem.

The state wants to expand this model to all the homeless encampments on right of ways in all 39 counties, but that will take more money. Funding for that is part of the Governor’s $4 billion plan unveiled on Tuesday.

Chokepoints

legislature...
Chris Sullivan

Will WA Legislature move towards pay-by-mile system?

Will this be the year the Washington Legislature starts the long walk away from the gas tax and toward a pay-by-mile system?
3 days ago
Sr 520...
Chris Sullivan

WSDOT welcomes New Year with SR 520 closure this weekend

The state isn't waiting very long for the first construction closure of the year. The State Route 520 Bridge will be closed this weekend.
10 days ago
ferry crash...
Chris Sullivan

Chokepoints: A look back at the transportation highs and lows of 2022

The ending of the unplanned exile of West Seattle is my top Chokepoints story of the year, as we look back at the highs and lows of 2022.
22 days ago
airport...
Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: So you’re going to the airport. Now what?

The Spot Saver program has saved me time every single trip. I just walk right up to the ID check without a wait. It's like Disney's Fast Pass.
24 days ago
SR 99 tunnel toll, WSDOT...
Chris Sullivan

Toll revenue still lagging way behind, with a missing $206 million

We've seen an increase in congestion on the roads since the return to school in the fall, but is that adding up to more toll money?
29 days ago
tolls, ETL, toll roads...
Chris Sullivan

Washington state toll bill fees, penalties return in March

Washington state plans to start charging late fees and civil penalties on unpaid toll fees in March after their previous web upgrade.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Boulders return to prevent homeless camps along WA highways