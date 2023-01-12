Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Educators concerned about students using artificial intelligence bots to cheat

Jan 12, 2023, 5:46 AM | Updated: 9:41 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Educators across the country are addressing a growing concern that students could use artificial intelligence to cheat.

Districts in Western Washington have focused on one critical thinking bot in particular, Chat GPT, which anyone can access online for free. The bot can compose a five-paragraph essay, answer complex math problems and solve chemistry equations.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Conversations about that newfangled technology are happening right now at Eastside Catholic School in Sammamish.

Mollie Page is the school’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction. According to Page, the English department is adjusting its curriculum to keep up with the capabilities of Chat GPT.

“As adults in the community, we’re also playing around with it to learn what it can do,” said Page. “We’re entering prompts in to see how well the bot can do on the assignment and using that to make adjustments to our assignments.”

Page says Chat GPT can create an essay with cited quotations, but that doesn’t mean the final product is A+ material. The bot can pull a quote, but it won’t always select the right one. That’s just one hole she’s poked in the software.

“So, for example, the bot can’t look at images or graphs, so it can’t engage in any data analysis that’s visual,” said Page.

English teacher Caleb Sonneland says Chat GPT is encouraging educators to step up their game. Since he became aware of the bot, his essay prompts have gotten more complex. Sonneland says while it can answer questions, the technology can’t show mastery of a topic.

“What I really think it’s going to do is force a vital conversation around a stagnation in English,” said Sonneland. “It’s kind of scary in the sense that we have to adapt to it, but at the same time, too, it’s going to be for the best that we do it.”

Other area districts like Everett Public Schools are also discussing how to deal with Chat GPT. However, they’re taking a different approach.

According to a district spokesperson, Chat GPT has been blocked on all district devices, including those that students take home. It has also prompted educators to pivot away from “go sit and write” type assignments.

Issaquah Schools is also looking at the issue. According to a spokesperson, Turnitin, an online software that checks papers for plagiarism, is looking to expand its services to also detect artificial intelligence-generated content.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

input...
Micki Gamez

King County wants input from North Puget Sound light rail riders

King County Metro wants to improve ridership experience, so they are asking Washington passengers from King and Snohomish counties for input.
13 hours ago
chief...
L.B. Gilbert

Adrian Diaz officially sworn in as Seattle’s police chief

Adrian Diaz was officially sworn in as the Seattle Police Department Chief of Police after being interim Chief of Police since September 2020
13 hours ago
austin powers...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle woman arrested after ‘Austin Powers’ style escape

Police arrested a woman in what they describe as "a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart."
13 hours ago
Accused murderer Bryan Kohberger is led out of Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho on Thur...
Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference Thursday morning. […]
13 hours ago
winter weather...
Feliks Banel

The worst atmospheric river of all was winter 1861-1862

Even with autumn on the horizon and winter not far behind, for the really stormy stuff, you have to go back to the winter of 1861-1862.
13 hours ago
(Photo from Flickr @astrokabir)...
MyNorthwest Staff

Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible

Another atmospheric river is hitting the Puget Sound region late this week. The rough weather will run through early Friday.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Educators concerned about students using artificial intelligence bots to cheat