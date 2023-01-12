Seattle woman arrested after ‘Austin Powers’ style escape

Seattle police arrested a woman Wednesday morning in what they describe as “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway” when she tried to flee with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail.

At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue SW in South Park spotted a parked Ford Escape with no license plates. After running a search for the temporary plates in the window, they say that the temporary plates belonged to a different car.

Officers drove up to the front of the Ford and tried to pull the car over, but the woman in the driver’s seat quickly put the car in reverse and tried to drive away. However, she immediately crashed into a police vehicle that had pulled in behind her.

The woman then drove forward and collided with the first police car, according to police. She continued to drive forward and in reverse multiple times, bumping back and forth against the two police vehicles.

Eventually, the driver surrendered, and the police took her into custody.

The woman was in possession of multiple stolen credit cards, checks, IDs, and more than 200 pieces of mail. Officers also learned the car she was driving had been reported stolen in King County and found a ballistic vest inside that had been stolen from a law enforcement agency.

Police booked the 33-year-old woman into King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, possession of stolen property, theft of mail, and financial fraud.