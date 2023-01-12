Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle woman arrested after ‘Austin Powers’ style escape

Jan 12, 2023, 11:55 AM
austin powers...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police arrested a woman Wednesday morning in what they describe as “a scene reminiscent of Austin Powers attempting to 18-point turn a shuttle cart in a hallway” when she tried to flee with more than 200 pieces of stolen mail.

At 10:17 a.m., police in the 7700 block of Detroit Avenue SW in South Park spotted a parked Ford Escape with no license plates. After running a search for the temporary plates in the window, they say that the temporary plates belonged to a different car.

Teens, including 13-year-old, lead Bellevue police on stolen car chase

Officers drove up to the front of the Ford and tried to pull the car over, but the woman in the driver’s seat quickly put the car in reverse and tried to drive away. However, she immediately crashed into a police vehicle that had pulled in behind her.

The woman then drove forward and collided with the first police car, according to police. She continued to drive forward and in reverse multiple times, bumping back and forth against the two police vehicles.

Eventually, the driver surrendered, and the police took her into custody.

The woman was in possession of multiple stolen credit cards, checks, IDs, and more than 200 pieces of mail. Officers also learned the car she was driving had been reported stolen in King County and found a ballistic vest inside that had been stolen from a law enforcement agency.

Police booked the 33-year-old woman into King County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding, possession of stolen property, theft of mail, and financial fraud.

Local News

Accused murderer Bryan Kohberger is led out of Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho on Thur...
Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges. Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference Thursday morning. […]
12 hours ago
winter weather...
Feliks Banel

The worst atmospheric river of all was winter 1861-1862

Even with autumn on the horizon and winter not far behind, for the really stormy stuff, you have to go back to the winter of 1861-1862.
12 hours ago
(Photo from Flickr @astrokabir)...
MyNorthwest Staff

Atmospheric river hits Puget Sound region; avalanche, landslides possible

Another atmospheric river is hitting the Puget Sound region late this week. The rough weather will run through early Friday.
12 hours ago
Human Trafficking awareness...
L.B. Gilbert

Port of Seattle signs pledge to increase awareness of human trafficking

The Port of Seattle is launching new efforts to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness after signing a new pledge.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Robbery suspects arrested, charged after incriminating social media posts

Violent robbery after robbery — stretching from Seattle to the Eastside to South King County. Now two men have been charged with nearly a dozen crimes.
12 hours ago
FILE- The Youtube, left, and Snapchat apps are seen on a mobile device in New York, on Aug. 9, 2017...
Associated Press

School lawsuits over social media harm face tough legal road

Like the tobacco, oil, gun, opioid and vaping industries before them, the big U.S. social media companies are now facing lawsuits
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Seattle woman arrested after ‘Austin Powers’ style escape