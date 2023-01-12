Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Microsoft institutes ‘unlimited time off’ policy for U.S. workers

Jan 12, 2023, 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:48 pm
unlimited time off at Microsoft...
Microsoft is moving to an unlimited time off policy. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Imagine a job with unlimited time off. If that’s your goal, then send your resume to Microsoft.

The Redmond-based tech giant has announced their new policy for full-time workers based in the U.S.

Beginning Jan. 16, Microsoft will transition to what they call “Discretionary Time Off (DTO).” In other words, take as much time off as you need.

“How, when, and where employees do their jobs have dramatically changed, and DTO aligns with more flexible ways of working,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CBS News.

Video game workers form Microsoft’s first US labor union

KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott said he “absolutely loves” unlimited time off.

Gee, the co-host of The Gee & Ursula Show, explained, “I love companies being trailblazers and trendsetters when it comes to mental health and vacation days. For example, if you have a death in the family, you go ahead and take off. Oh, you got jury duty, you go ahead and take off. I love the flexibility in what they’re doing.”

Microsoft will also offer workers 10 corporate holidays.

Former KIRO News Director and co-host Ursula Reutin said, “as someone who has done schedules, I just wonder how this is going to work.

“Because if everybody wants to get a lot of days off, how do you make a company work when you have to have a certain number of people doing certain jobs? Right?” she exclaimed. “Not everybody can take all the time. And it sounds like a great way to recruit top talent.”

Gee & Ursula producer Andrew “Chef” Lanier was more skeptical.

“If your work demands are so high that it’s impossible to take that time off, then it’s not a real policy.”

Gee: ‘Put these kids in jail for about 10 years’ after string of youth crime

The new policy does not apply to hourly or contract workers or people outside the U.S.

Post-pandemic, other large companies are taking away remote work, demanding that they return to corporate offices at least several days a week.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

