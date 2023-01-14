Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Game day rituals, superstitions abundant among fans ahead of Seahawks playoff game

Jan 13, 2023, 4:52 PM
game day rituals...
Seahawks fans cheer on their team during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Blue fever is alive and well in Seattle as fans get set for the playoffs to begin.

The Seahawks are set to kick off wildcard weekend against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers Saturday at 1:30 p.m. You can hear the game live on KIRO Newsradio.

Whether it’s Pittsburgh’s terrible towel, former Philadelphia quarterback Donovan McNabb’s declaration to never shave in the postseason, or players avoiding social media, the NFL and its fans have a history of being superstitious (cue the Stevie Wonder song and ensuing Bud Light commercial).

Seahawks Football 101: What makes the 49ers so dangerous

One die-hard fan, Delaina Loera, an Air Force veteran who goes by “the 12th man,” said her game day ritual is to wear a Richard Sherman good luck jersey.

“My ex-husband put it in the dryer and so the numbers are coming off,” Loera said, but she doesn’t care. She plans to wear her jersey throughout the playoffs unless Seattle loses.

“Yeah, I am going to be crying tears of joy if my Hawks win,” Loera said.

The game day rituals and superstitions are littered throughout the Puget Sound area, with some fans sharing their team pride at work, wearing jerseys, jackets, scarves, and hats in offices throughout the work day.

The same fans will be donning their Seahawks 12th-man jerseys tomorrow for good luck as well.

One fan wrote in that the Seahawks should not wear their white uniforms tomorrow because they are bad luck.

One fan on Reddit says on game day, he drinks beer out of his Seahawks frozen mug.

Game day traditions! from Seahawks

“When we watch the game and our team is about to make a touchdown,” a fan, Andrea G., said. “I hold my dog’s ears up for good luck and it works every time … well, most times.”

Steve, from Ballard, said he lights a cigarette, takes a puff and visualizes who will get the first touchdown.

Cindy from Puyallup can’t watch the game on one TV alone. She said if the game is not looking great, she has to get up and watch the game in another room. If it starts to turn for the worse? She pivots to the loft to finish the game on a box TV.

Brady from Federal Way refuses to predict the score and has to have a beer in hand while he watches the game.

Despite the local traditions, Seattle fans are one of the least superstitious fanbases in the country, according to a ResearchScape survey. Among the 1,076 participants surveyed,  the Buffalo Bills had the most superstitious fans (34%), followed by the Miami Dolphins (33%), the Pittsburgh Steelers (32%), and the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers (both 31%).

12 flag tops Space Needle in anticipation of Seahawks vs 49ers

Seattle clocked in at 25%, tied with Atlanta for the fourth-least among the NFL franchises. Only New England (24%), Kansas City Chiefs (24%), and Cleveland Browns (22%) have fewer superstitious fans.

“Wearing my team’s jersey,” an Atlanta Falcons fan wrote in the survey. “I have to sit up the whole game with the blinds open and everyone has to be quiet.”

“If I don’t wear my Carolina scarf, then I don’t feel right and can’t watch the game,” a Carolina Panthers fan said.

Whether you believe that game-day rituals work or not, keep doing them because it would be awesome to have the Seahawks go all the way!

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here

Local News

inslee...
Frank Sumrall

Democratic Senator sponsors bill limiting emergency powers; Inslee adamantly against it

Back in Sept. 2022, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his emergency powers will be coming to an end on Oct. 31. He held those powers for 920 days.
23 hours ago
Lynnwood Clinic...
Jason Rantz Show

Protest against Lynnwood opioid clinic set for Saturday

A protest is planned at the new Lynnwood opioid clinic at 2322 196th Street in Lynnwood tomorrow (Saturday) between 1-2 p.m.
23 hours ago
seattle man shot...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette

A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette.
23 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue

 The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S.
23 hours ago
12 flag...
L.B. Gilbert

12 flag tops Space Needle in anticipation of Seahawks vs 49ers

The Seahawks 12th man flag was raised to the top of the Space Needle to celebrate the football team's Wild Card Playoff game
23 hours ago
found child...
L.B. Gilbert

Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Game day rituals, superstitions abundant among fans ahead of Seahawks playoff game