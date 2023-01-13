Close
LOCAL NEWS

12 flag tops Space Needle in anticipation of Seahawks vs 49ers

Jan 13, 2023, 12:34 PM
12 flag...
Photo from Flickr
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seahawks 12th man flag was raised to the top of the Space Needle to celebrate the football team’s Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The first round of the Seahawk’s path to the Superbowl will be at 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clara.

Inslee, Hobbs, Seahawks legend to raise 12 Flag in Olympia

The flag was raised by Seahawks tight end Will Dissly. OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock, Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell, and Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto also attended the celebration.

The 49ers have won both previous matchups against the Seahawks this season, winning 27-7 in Week 2 and then later in Week 15 21-13 with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy starting.

This is the Seahawks’ 10th playoff trip since 2010 — Pete Carroll’s first year as the head coach. The Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons under Carroll, which stayed true this year despite the absence of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

