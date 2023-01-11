Inslee, Hobbs, Seahawks legend to raise 12 Flag in Olympia

(Photo courtesy of Washington Office of the Secretary of State)

Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs are set to raise the 12 Flag, representing the Seattle Seahawks fanbase, at the Flag Circle north of the Legislative Building in Olympia Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.

Seahawks legend Walter Jones will join them to celebrate the team’s accomplishments this season, cheering them on ahead of this weekend’s playoff game.

Calling all #12s! Join us Wednesday at noon at the Legislative Building in Olympia to show your support for the @Seahawks as we raise the flag! #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/qartwGjoPZ — Washington Office of the Secretary of State (@secstatewa) January 11, 2023

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jones played from 1997 to 2009, all in Seattle, making the playoffs six times in his career with the 12s.

The Seahawks will travel to Santa Clara, Calif. to face the San Francisco 49ers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the first of six wildcard playoff games this weekend. The 49ers have won both previous matchups against the Seahawks this season, winning 27-7 in Week 2 and then later in Week 15 21-13 with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy starting.

This is the Seahawks’ 10th playoff trip since 2010 — Pete Carroll’s first year as the head coach. The Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons under Carroll, which stayed true this year despite the absence of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

If you can’t make it to watch the flag live, you can watch the flag get raised in Olympia online at TVW.