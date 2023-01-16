Close
LOCAL NEWS

Driving in Washington among the worst in the nation

Jan 16, 2023, 3:10 PM
(Graphic by Bill Kaczaraba)
Micki Gamez's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Driving in Washington is challenging. In fact, we are 49 out of 50 states as the worst state to drive in.

Only Hawaii is lower than us, and at least there, you’re dealing with sunshine.

This comes from a new WalletHub study examining 31 key indicators of a positive commute.

The study surveyed these four key dimensions: Cost of ownership and maintenance; traffic and infrastructure; safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Washington didn’t fare well. The overall conclusion is that Iowa ranks best and Washington is second-worst.

Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022

Washington was next to last when all of the critical dimensions were combined, with a score of 47.48. The state scored a 39 when it came to traffic and infrastructure.

Coming in dead last was Hawaii with an overall score of 40.28, including a 43 on traffic and infrastructure.

Just ahead of Washington was Delaware with a 47.50. Traffic and infrastructure was a 36.

Traffic & Infrastructure included:

  • Share of rush hour traffic congestion
  • Increase in vehicle travel on highways (2022 vs. 2000)
  • Number of days with precipitation
  • Number of icy days
  • Number of strong wings & hail storms
  • Average commute time by car
  • Road Quality
  • Bridge Quality
  • Roadway miles per 1000 persons

Another important aspect of driving the survey looked at the cost of ownership and maintenance:

  • Average gas prices
  • Average annual car insurance premium
  • Auto-maintenance costs
  • total extra vehicle operating costs per driver

See the complete here.

After viewing the data, you can see that Washington ranked 4th-worst in the nation for gas prices, with Hawaii coming in last.

Iowa ranks as the best state, overall, for drivers.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

