Driving in Washington among the worst in the nation

Driving in Washington is challenging. In fact, we are 49 out of 50 states as the worst state to drive in.

Only Hawaii is lower than us, and at least there, you’re dealing with sunshine.

This comes from a new WalletHub study examining 31 key indicators of a positive commute.

The study surveyed these four key dimensions: Cost of ownership and maintenance; traffic and infrastructure; safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Washington didn’t fare well. The overall conclusion is that Iowa ranks best and Washington is second-worst.

Washington was next to last when all of the critical dimensions were combined, with a score of 47.48. The state scored a 39 when it came to traffic and infrastructure.

Coming in dead last was Hawaii with an overall score of 40.28, including a 43 on traffic and infrastructure.

Just ahead of Washington was Delaware with a 47.50. Traffic and infrastructure was a 36.

Traffic & Infrastructure included:

Share of rush hour traffic congestion

Increase in vehicle travel on highways (2022 vs. 2000)

Number of days with precipitation

Number of icy days

Number of strong wings & hail storms

Average commute time by car

Road Quality

Bridge Quality

Roadway miles per 1000 persons

Another important aspect of driving the survey looked at the cost of ownership and maintenance:

Average gas prices

Average annual car insurance premium

Auto-maintenance costs

total extra vehicle operating costs per driver

After viewing the data, you can see that Washington ranked 4th-worst in the nation for gas prices, with Hawaii coming in last.

Iowa ranks as the best state, overall, for drivers.

