Retirees seeking other countries to maximize their dollars

Twelve percent of American retirees are leaving the country, according to an Aegon Retirement Readiness survey from 2022, with the main reason being affordability.

For someone to comfortably retire at age 67 in 2023, according to sites like NerdWallet, they would need nearly $1.8 million to comfortably live over the next 20 years. On the other hand, Zoomers — a term used to refer to members of Generation Z — would need closer to $3 million because of the rising costs of inflation.

Microsoft, Amazon lays off almost 900 employees in Western Washington

European countries statistically offer a lower cost of living, and potentially include some incredible vistas and weather alongside lower taxes and universal health care.

According to Yahoo! News, if you have a budget of $2,000 a month, these five countries will suit your retirement lifestyle just fine.

Here are the top 5 most affordable countries to move to:

5. Austria

2022 average monthly cost of living: $1,467, the cost of living is about 7.4% less than living in America.

For U.S. citizens looking to retire in Austria, you will need to apply for a visa that will allow you to live more than 90 days in the country. The country is rich in history with beautiful views, castles, food, and culture.

4. Japan

2022 average monthly cost of living: $1,171, the average cost of living is about 45% less than living in the United States.

To immigrate to Japan, you have to show good conduct and prove that you can work or can financially provide for yourself. After that, the process is fairly simple.

3. Slovenia

2022 average monthly cost of living: $1,059, average rent prices in Slovenia are 190% lower than in the U.S.

Retirees might find it somewhat difficult to communicate with ease there, as Slovenian is the official language and English is considered a foreign language.

If you have family in Slovenia, applying for residency might be easier. However, if you are applying for another reason, you must begin the paperwork before moving.

2. Czech Republic

2022 average monthly cost of living: $1,007, the average cost of living is 52% less than living in the United States.

More from Micki Gamez: Inflation is hitting Seattle harder than most of the US

The crime rate in the country is very low, which makes it desirable for those seeking out countries that offer this perk. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that the Czech Republic is considered one of the 15 most peaceful countries in the world.

1. Portugal

2022 average monthly cost of living: $977, the average cost of living is 54% less than living in the United States.

Not only is Portugal affordable, the residents have been reported to be some of the nicest in the world.

You must have a non-criminal background in order to apply for a visa and then citizenship. However, there are ways to sidestep this if you can afford an attorney to help with your background. You can find rent for $300 to $385 a month for a small apartment.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/onairmichelle