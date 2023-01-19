Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

3 USPS mail trucks stolen in West Seattle with mail inside

Jan 19, 2023, 6:32 AM | Updated: 7:21 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The U.S. Postal Inspector, Seattle Division, says at least three USPS mail trucks have been stolen in West Seattle just in January.

Two incidents happened on Tuesday in West Seattle’s Alki neighborhood.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Thieves ransacked the trucks and took off with mail and packages before abandoning the vehicles just blocks away from where the vehicles were taken.

“Unbelievable. Unbelievable! Are they staking it out?” said Dean Bachmayer.

The thefts happened between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

John Wiegand, U.S. Postal Inspector, says the letter carriers followed proper protocol and left the vehicles locked and secured.

“They returned to the spot they were parking at, and the trucks were gone. They were able to immediately notify us,” Weigand said. None of the letter carriers were harmed.

One USPS truck was stolen in the 3600 block of 57th Place SW. Another was taken from the 3300 block of Beach Drive SW, right along the waterfront.

Investigators are asking people to be on the lookout for a truck seen near both scenes. “It looks like a late 90s purple Ford Ranger, potentially with a black canopy on the back,” Wiegand said.

He says it’s unclear how the suspects got inside the mail trucks.

“In neither of these instances were the vehicles left running. These are sophisticated thieves. They know how to get into all types of vehicles, whether it’s hotwiring, whether it’s through shaved keys. They’ve got all sorts of tools, so we’re still running the exact line,” Weigand said.

Sherin Babaei is now wondering if her mail was impacted.

“An entire mail truck is kind of crazy, especially if it happened in the middle of the day,” Babaei said. “Now that I’m thinking about it, maybe I checked, and there wasn’t anything there – so potentially, I didn’t get my mail yesterday,” she said.

Wiegand says USPS truck thefts are already a rare crime nationwide. So for three to happen in January in West Seattle, two of them within 30 minutes, makes this situation very unusual.

“It’s not common at all,” Wiegand said.

If you were expecting mail with sensitive information, like a credit/debit card or checkbook, and didn’t receive it, you can contact the United States Postal Inspection Service at www.uspis.gov/.

You can also call the 24-hour hotline at 1877-876-2455.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022...
Associated Press

Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove -- but no weapon
7 hours ago
counties...
Feliks Banel

How were Pacific, Pend Oreille and Pierce counties named?

This is the ‘Minding Your Ps’ edition (and ninth overall episode) of “County Countdown," covering Pacific, Pend Oreille, and Pierce counties.
7 hours ago
7: Voting during a time of coronavirus, with safety precautions like signs reminding of social dist...
Associated Press

WA medical board: Idaho doctor peddled false COVID-19 claims

The Washington state Medical Commission has accused a medical doctor in Idaho of violating standards related to COVID-19 and patient care.
7 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

NOAA: Next set of King Tides not expected to cause major flooding

Many communities across the Puget Sound region are preparing for King Tides that are forecast to rise this weekend through early next week.
7 hours ago
safe parking...
Nicole Jennings

City of Bellevue to start safe parking pilot program for those living in cars

The plan is for the safe parking pilot program to begin sometime over the summer. The city council approved $450,000 per year to run the program.
1 day ago
king tides...
Nicole Jennings

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the region over the weekend and into next week. People in areas that flooded the last time are already taking steps to prevent damage.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
3 USPS mail trucks stolen in West Seattle with mail inside