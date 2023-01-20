Close
LOCAL NEWS

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Jan 20, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm
stolen...
(Photo from Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo from Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend.

The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 911 call came in at around 1:25 a.m. Friday from a man who said he had found the stolen truck on Virginia Point Road near the intersection of Highway 308 in Poulsbo.

The caller said the truck was an old Model A. He then hung up without providing his name.

Deputies went to the area and found the truck parked on a dirt shoulder.

A deputy went to the owner’s home and gave him a ride to the scene. He then was able to get help towing the car to his home.

A 14-foot blue Duroboat and trailer were also stolen at the same time as the Huckster. They have not been recovered.

An investigation into the thefts continues.

Clallam County Sheriff crowdfunds for DNA testing on foot washed ashore

One injured in shootout outside Des Moines bar

One person was taken to the hospital after gunfire erupted outside a Des Moines sports bar Thursday night.

Police were called to La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge at 22855 Pacific Highway S at 11:45 p.m.

According to initial reports, multiple gunshots were fired in the direction of the bar from a vehicle heading south on Pacific Highway.

One person who was struck in the hand was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told detectives there didn’t seem to be any problems inside the bar before the shooting.

Detectives are collecting video from the area.

No suspect has been identified.

Suspects on the run after violent armed robberies in Pacific and Federal Way

Police in Pacific and Federal Way are searching for two suspects wanted for two violent armed robberies, one at a nail salon and the other at a smoke shop.

In both robberies, one of the suspects fired into the ceiling before robbing the business, employees, and customers at gunpoint.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, two people entered a nail salon in Federal Way and robbed several customers of their purses and jewelry, taking cash from the business.

At about 3:50 p.m., the suspects hit a smoke shop on Ellingson Road in Pacific. According to surveillance video, two suspects entered, one fired into the ceiling, and they robbed the employee and business.

Police believe the suspects fled in a stolen car.

If you have information about either of these incidents, contact the Pacific Police Department at 911, or call directly at 253-929-1130.

Three suspects charged in armed robberies across King County

Three suspects were arrested and charged for a series of violent crimes that occurred over a two-month span in King County, the Bellevue Police Department announced Thursday.

According to police, Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval, and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez allegedly used cars they stole in violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies at gas stations and convenience stores starting Oct. 12, 2022.

The crimes happened in cities throughout King County, including Bellevue, Burien, Kent, Maple Valley, Mercer Island, Redmond, and Seattle.

Police said the three suspects allegedly threatened clerks at the stores with pistols and fired a shot inside of a business in Renton.

Bellevue police posted surveillance video of one of the robberies on its YouTube page.

Recinos is charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $1 million.

Sandoval is charged with nine counts of first-degree robbery. His bail was also set at $1 million.

Valencia-Alvarez is charged with seven counts of first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $750,000.

