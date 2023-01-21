So you’ve been laid off, time to be patient and stay vigilant

In the last few years, we have seen a significant change in the workforce. We went from a hiring shortage with companies offering sign-on bonuses and work-from-home opportunities to what we are witnessing today — mass layoffs.

“More than 46,000 workers in U.S.-based tech companies have been laid off in mass job cuts so far in 2023, and the year is just getting started,” according to Crunchbase, an online company that writes about the tech industry. “That number includes Microsoft’s 10,000-person cut and Google parent Alphabet’s 12,000-person layoff announcements this week.”

So what does this mean for recently laid-off candidates seeking new employment? According to HR Consultant Jeremy Hollister, it means that applicants are going to have to be patient, network, and settle in for a long ride.

Are companies really ghosting candidates?

“Based on my network, I’ve seen certain industries that have issues with regard to service. For example, the service sector has an 86% turnover rate,” Hollister said. “They are looking to hire a lot of candidates. And that means, once you get in the door, so to speak, for an interview and you’re not the right fit, they don’t show up. I’ve had that happen to a couple of contacts.”

Did the candidate or the company not show up for the interview?

“The company didn’t show up to the interview,” Hollister said. “They didn’t show up. I think some of those have just been scams in some cases. But yeah, there’s a lot of companies that are looking to fill roles, and they may not have the right staff to do the interviews, or they may be overscheduling.”

He stated, relative to the number of job postings, interview ghosting or job scams are rare, so assume good intent.

“It could be a scheduling mishap. If the interview was missed, follow up via text or email to confirm if something may have changed,” Hollister continued. “Also, do your research ahead of an interview, and know what the company does. Sites like Glassdoor can provide insight.”

Do employees have leverage now to ask for hybrid opportunities?

Hollister said we will see some initial pushback when it comes to hybrid jobs and that it truly comes down to the industry. Hollister said companies like Disney offer a creative space and believe culturally they need that in-person spark, so people need to be in the same office. Tech companies still offer remote opportunities. Call center operations offer flexible schedules, so it’s going to come down to the type of work you can do.

Can a certificate help with employment?

Hollister said if you are seeking employment, a certificate can be helpful in certain areas, especially when it comes to technology and proven courses with regard to coding. He thinks certificates can be beneficial.

“I think there’s a lot of learning opportunities out there,” Hollister said.

Why does it take so long to get hired?

Hollister explained the hiring process nowadays is long and grueling.

“HR teams have been under-resourced,” he explained. “And I think a lot of companies just struggle with recruiters and scheduling meetings. So part of it is available resources, and part of it is it can take anywhere from 10 to 12 hours of internal team time to interview candidates. So you are definitely taking time away from the workday. So I think it’s about balancing priorities for sure.”

Any advice to job applicants who are seeking employment?

“Take a deep breath and think patience and resilience,” Hollister said. “Looking for a job day in and day out is a frustrating endeavor. And I think it’s best to pace yourself. I think networking is important, not just online, but also meeting people in person where you can, I think it’s really beneficial. There was a recent report that said most people had gotten a job through their passive network or peripheral network as opposed to people that they see day in and day out. So expand your network.”

