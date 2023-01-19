Rats coming up toilets no tall tale in Seattle after heavy rain

With the rainy season upon us, rats coming up through people’s toilets have now become a problem. Rain pushes more rats into the sewer systems, where they could end up in your pipes.

You may leap to the conclusion that you have a rat infestation, but that might not be the case. Rats thrive in subterranean passageways like the sewer because the environment down there gives rats the best shelter from both the winter and summer elements.

The rain sometimes forces rats up through sewage pipes and can end up in pipes that lead inside your sinks, showers, and toilets.

Seattle’s Public Health Insider released a 10-step cartoon guide on what to do if a rat comes up your toilet.

Why are rats coming up your toilet?

They can smell your food or grease — you will want to do your best to keep all drains, dishwashers, and disposals clean. Old plumbing and worn-out sewer lines make it easier for them to enter your home. Seattle has experienced a lot of rain and when that happens, it makes it easier for rats to swim their way up your pipes

How to report a problem:

If you see rats in your home or in your toilet and you can’t get rid of them, contact Public Health at 206-263-9566. They suggest you might want to reach out to a plumber to inspect the inside of your sewer and toilet connections.

Back in 2021. Seattle ranked No. 11 in Orkin’s list of “rattiest” cities, up one spot from the prior year.

Chicago New York (+1) Los Angeles (-1) Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia (+1) Baltimore (-1) Cleveland (+2) Detroit (-1) Denver (-1) Seattle

