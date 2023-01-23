Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: A big, trillion dollar platinum coin can solve the debt crisis

Jan 23, 2023, 8:16 AM | Updated: 9:41 am
debt...
A sign at a bus shelter shows the national debt in Washington, DC on January 20, 2023. - The US Treasury said it began taking measures Thursday to prevent a default on government debt as theÊcountry hit its borrowing limit. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

It was 2011, Obama was President, and Republicans were playing the debt ceiling game, and somebody came up with this brilliant idea: The U.S. Mint would simply strike a platinum coin with a face value of $1 trillion, deposit it in the Treasury – and just like that, we’re back below the debt limit.

It didn’t happen, of course, because it’s a big joke, right?

More from Dave Ross: Finland’s affordable housing strategy could work here too

Well, I thought so too – until I looked it up in the U.S. Code, Section 31, subsection 5112, paragraph (k), and I quote: “The Secretary may mint and issue platinum … coins … in accordance with such specifications, designs, varieties, quantities, denominations, and inscriptions as the Secretary… may prescribe from time to time.”

Yes – for some reason, the law has this special provision that allows the treasury secretary to order up coins of any design and any denomination, provided they’re platinum.

A trillion-dollar coin obviously has no practical use – my barista won’t even take a fifty , but it would instantly put the debt below the current limit and end the debt crisis, which is why it’s being talked about yet again!

Dave, that’s a stupid solution. Yes, but it’s no stupider than the crisis itself, and stupid ideas deserve stupid solutions.

For those of you asking how we got here – it’s no mystery. A combination of spending and tax cuts. The New York Times tallied up the things we paid for with borrowed money – the military buildup after the 9/11 attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan – the bi-partisan Medicare prescription drug benefit, Trump’s COVID-19 aid, Biden’s stimulus program – none of it paid for by raising taxes.

On the contrary, there were tax cuts signed by Bush and continued by Obama, and then in 2018, Trump’s tax cuts were passed by some of the same members who now say the debt is too high.

What were they thinking? Well, there’s this idea mainly among conservatives that cutting taxes actually increases revenues, which I first remember hearing during the Reagan years, and you know what? That idea turned out to be – what’s the term – wrong!

Because we cut all those taxes and have $31.5 trillion in debt.

Plus, Republicans plan to cut the new funding for the IRS so that people with complicated taxes can cheat, and law-abiding taxpayers trying to call the IRS will just hear the phones ring and ring because there’s no one to pick them up.

So, I say, given how members of Congress have no problem cutting taxes even as they boost spending – and then act surprised when suddenly we are $31.5 trillion in debt –they can hardly cry foul when Janet Yellen pulls a trillion-dollar coin out of her purse and spoils all their fun.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

sawant...
MyNorthwest Staff

KIRO, KTTH hosts react to Kshama Sawant not running for re-election

KIRO Newsradio and AM 770 KTTH hosts react to the news of Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant not running for re-election.
3 days ago
housing...
Dave Ross

Ross: Finland’s affordable housing strategy could work here too

You can’t make a profit building low-income housing and providing support services to the residents, but one Finland resident found a way.
3 days ago
coffee...
Dave Ross

Ross: The coffee jitters are the least anxious part of my morning brew

Is it environmentally responsible to make your morning coffee with a single-use coffee pod? Dave dives into the data.
4 days ago
chatgpt...
Dave Ross

Ross: Can ChatGPT be trusted not to take over the government?

In my best effort to stop "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" from happening, I decided to confront ChatGPT about any nefarious plans. 
5 days ago
passengers, shutdown, homeless...
Dave Ross

Ross: New homeless shelters should be built around Sea-Tac Airport

When you’re on the final approach to SEA you can still see the abandoned streets of the neighborhoods that used to be south of the runways
5 days ago
regulate AI...
Dave Ross

Ross: AI recognizes the need to regulate itself, why don’t we?

ChatGPT could manipulate our political process because of its ability to generate millions of deeply-researched responses in seconds.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Ross: A big, trillion dollar platinum coin can solve the debt crisis