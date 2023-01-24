Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Legislature mulls bill to give unemployment recipients more flexibility

Jan 24, 2023, 12:39 PM | Updated: 12:48 pm
unemployment hiring sign...
(Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
(Photo by Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress)
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

As tech workers are laid off around the region, the legislature is debating a bill that would make it a little easier for people to keep their unemployment.

Traditionally, to get unemployment in Washington, you need to show you are applying for three jobs every week or doing three job search activities at your local unemployment office.

If passed, Senate Bill 5331 would expand the definition of job search activities to allow a variety of virtual actions that are not a direct application for a job. Examples could include writing a resume or cover letter, watching a video on how to do a job interview, attending a job-related webinar, drafting an elevator pitch, and uploading a profile to a job search website.

Unemployment claimants in Washington must start job search activities

The state’s unemployment office had allowed this more flexible definition of job search activities since the job search requirement returned during the pandemic, but the new proposal would make it a permanent change.

The idea behind the proposal is that this would encourage people to meaningfully work toward a job, instead of rushing to fill out applications for jobs they don’t want just to meet the weekly mandate.

“One of the things that we continue to hear is a problem is if people are going through the motions of applying for jobs that they don’t actually mean to take, it’s not serving anybody well,” said Caitlyn Jekel, government relations director with the Employment Security Department, during testimony. “If we’re in a period of high unemployment, and folks are going, ‘The only option I have to remain compliant with unemployment insurance is to crank out job applications,’ employers aren’t necessarily getting the job applicant that they want.”

Legislators who sponsored the bill said that it is important to give job-seekers options to keep up with the times.

New drug law would provide alternate route for those with addictions

“Keep in mind, we’ve come through a rather remarkable period with COVID, which has changed and altered the way we do a job search,” said Sen. Steve Conway (D-Tacoma). “This is natural to allow greater flexibility in the job search.”

For a full list of job search activities that will be accepted for unemployment, visit ESD’s website.

Local News

convention center...
Bill Kaczaraba

Convention center hopes to spark a comeback in downtown Seattle

The new Summit Building, with a $2 billion price tag, will double the event space at the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) to 573,770 square feet.
16 hours ago
drug...
L.B. Gilbert

New drug law would provide alternate route for those with addictions

The new legislation would encourage treatment for those found in possession of controlled substances but would still work to hold people accountable.
16 hours ago
dead...
L.B. Gilbert

Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside a distribution warehouse in Everett.
16 hours ago
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence sits for an interview with the Associated Press, Nov. 16, 2...
Associated Press

Classified documents at Pence’s home, too, his lawyer says

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence ‘s Indiana residence last week, his lawyer says, the latest in a string of recoveries of papers meant to be treated with utmost sensitivity from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. “A small number of documents,” […]
16 hours ago
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is adding a prescr...
Tom Murphy and Haleluya Hadero, Associated Press

Amazon launches a subscription prescription drug service

Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business.
16 hours ago
Officer injured Involved Collision in South Lake Union Neighborhood...
Lisa Brooks

Woman injured by Seattle Police car in South Lake Union

A young woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Seattle Police Department cruiser Monday night.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Legislature mulls bill to give unemployment recipients more flexibility