Police arrest ‘clothed but very wet’ bathtub burglar in Madrona

Seattle Police arrested a man Friday evening after he broke into a home, filled up the bathtub, and started bathing with his clothes on.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of 34th Avenue for reports of a burglary. A woman returned home to find one of her windows smashed and saw an unknown man inside. She stayed outside and called 911.

Police arrived and announced their presence at the residence, instructing anyone inside to come out. After getting no response, officers began to search the home and soon found the suspect in the bathroom. The man was clothed but very wet, and the bathtub was full of water.

The suspect declined to provide any explanation for his actions, and officers booked the 27-year-old man into King County Jail for residential burglary.

Manhunt ongoing in northern Oregon

A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon. Investigators said he used dating apps to find new victims.

It started last Tuesday when police found a woman bound and unconscious in Grants Pass. She’s currently in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect — 36-year-old Benjamin Foster — was previously convicted of holding another woman captive in Nevada.

Fatal RV fire in Marysville

An overnight RV fire killed a woman and severely burned a man in Marysville Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire off 41st Avenue NE, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The man was taken to Providence Hospital while firefighters found the woman’s body inside the RV.

Both victims are in their 50s. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Man found dead after shooting late Friday night in Wallingford

Seattle Police responded to a caller reporting a man had been shot near the intersection of Fifth Avenue NE and NE 42nd Street.

Police arrived shortly after 11 p.m. and located the 45-year-old male victim underneath the interstate in a dwelling with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his side.

Police and Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel attempted life-saving measures but found the victim unresponsive and with no pulse. SFD declared the male deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate this case.

Police arrest carjacking suspects after attempting to flee in stolen vehicle

Seattle Police responded to a report of a woman held at gunpoint when she was robbed of her vehicle by two suspects — a female and male — who eluded police before they were taken into custody last Friday in SODO.

Police arrived at approximately 6:30 a.m. and contacted the 44-year-old female victim, who reported as she was locking her vehicle in the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, that a woman approached her with a handgun and forcefully took her keys. The victim dropped her belongings, which the 32-year-old female suspect grabbed, seated herself in the driver seat, and drove off with the 35-year-old male suspect in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers searched for the stolen vehicle and located it near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Ryan Way. Police attempted to detain the vehicle and its occupants, but it eluded them.

While maintaining a visual of the stolen vehicle, officers observed that the handgun was thrown out the car’s window and struck a parked vehicle. Police briefly lost sight of the stolen vehicle but soon reacquired it when it was abandoned after crashing near First Avenue S and S Hinds Street.

Both suspects appeared to have run from the stolen vehicle on foot. An SPD K9 unit responded and conducted a track for the suspects, leading officers to a nearby building. A 911 call was made reporting a break-in that possibly involved the carjacking suspects.

Officers eventually located evidence of the break-in and clothing that matched the descriptions of the suspects. Police set up containment around the building and later located both suspects hiding by a shed.

The suspects were taken into custody and arrested for robbery and burglary. In addition to the robbery and burglary charges, the female suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and her outstanding warrants. Both suspects were later booked into King County Jail.

Police completed a traffic collision report for the vehicle struck by the suspects and recovered two handguns, one that had been thrown out of the window and the other within the stolen vehicle.